ITR 2026: Filing TDS/TCS return for Q1? New forms, section codes and July 31 deadline explained

Businesses and tax deductors preparing to file their first-quarter TDS and TCS returns for Tax Year (TY) 2026-27 will need to adapt to a new compliance framework under the Income-tax Act, 2025. The first quarterly filing under the new law introduces revised return forms, new section codes and updated reporting requirements, making accurate reconciliation more important than ever.

Advertisement

Tax professionals say deductors should familiarise themselves with the changes well before the July 31, 2026 due date to avoid filing errors and last-minute compliance issues.

New return forms replace old formats

One of the biggest changes this year is the introduction of new quarterly return forms.

Under the revised framework:

Form 138 replaces Form 24Q for TDS deducted from salary payments.

Form 140 replaces Form 26Q for TDS on non-salary payments.

Form 143 replaces Form 27EQ for Tax Collected at Source (TCS).

All three forms must be filed for the first quarter of TY 2026-27 by July 31, 2026.

MUST READ: TDS deducted from salary but missing in Form 26AS? What the law says about your tax liability

Advertisement

The new forms are part of the migration to the Income-tax Act, 2025, which has reorganised provisions and introduced fresh section numbering while retaining the overall compliance structure.

Filing TDS/TCS Return for Q1 (TY 2026-27)?



Here's a quick cheat sheet 👇



📋 New Return Forms-

• Form 138 → Salary TDS (Earlier Form 24Q)

• Form 140 → Non-Salary TDS (Earlier Form 26Q)

• Form 143 → TCS (Earlier Form 27EQ)



ALL HAVE DUE DATES 31-7-2026 FOR Q1 OF TY 26-27… pic.twitter.com/dMwdwgyh3O — CA Harshil sheth (@CA_HarshilSHETH) July 17, 2026

New section codes for TDS and TCS

Along with new forms, deductors will also have to report transactions using the new section codes prescribed under the Income-tax Act, 2025.

For example, the earlier Section 192 governing TDS on salary payments is now reported under Section 1602. Similarly, TDS provisions relating to commission, rent, contractor payments, professional fees, purchase of goods and partnership remuneration have all been assigned new section numbers.

Advertisement

MUST READ: Can third-party documents alone trigger a tax demand? ITAT explains when the Income Tax Department can act

TCS provisions have also been renumbered. For instance, TCS on the sale of scrap, earlier covered under Section 206C(1), is now reported under Section 1073.

Tax experts advise businesses to ensure that their payroll systems, accounting software and TDS utilities have been updated with the revised section codes before preparing quarterly statements.

Q1 TDS/TCS Return Filing (TY 2026-27): Key changes at a glance

Particulars Old Framework New Framework (Income-tax Act, 2025) Salary TDS return Form 24Q Form 138 Non-salary TDS return Form 26Q Form 140 TCS return Form 27EQ Form 143 Due date for Q1 return 31 July 31 July 2026 Applicable law Income-tax Act, 1961 Income-tax Act, 2025 Section references Old section numbers New section codes

Key TDS/TCS section code changes

Nature of Payment Old Section New Section TDS/TCS Rate Salary 192 1602 Slab rates Commission/Brokerage 194H 1606 2% Rent (Land/Building) 194I(a) 1609 10% Rent (Plant & Machinery) 194I(b) 1610 2% Professional/Technical Fees 194J 1627 10% Contractor Payments 194C 1623 1%/2% Purchase of Goods 194Q 1631 0.1% Partner's Salary/Commission 194T 1667 10% TCS on Sale of Scrap 206C(1) 1073 2%

Compliance checklist before filing

Checklist Action Required Verify return form Use Form 138, 140 or 143, as applicable Check section codes Use new section numbers under the Income-tax Act, 2025 Reconcile challans Match tax deposited with deductions collected Split common challans Allocate amounts correctly if one challan covers multiple section codes Meet due date File Q1 TDS/TCS returns by July 31, 2026

Watch out for common challans

Chartered Accountant Harshil Sheth has highlighted another practical challenge that deductors may face while filing Q1 returns.

Advertisement

If tax has been deposited for multiple section codes using a single challan, additional reconciliation may be required before filing the returns.

According to Sheth, the challan amount must be correctly allocated among Form 138, Form 140 and Form 143, as the return filing utility needs to identify which portion of the tax payment relates to each return.

MUST READ: Section 80GGC explained: When can the Income Tax Department reject your political donation deduction?

He advises taxpayers to carefully review challan details while downloading payment records, as proper classification at this stage can save considerable reconciliation time later.

Why accurate filing matters

Although the return formats have changed, the compliance responsibility remains the same. Incorrect section codes, mismatch between challans and returns, or errors in allocating tax payments can lead to defective filings, notices or delays in processing TDS credits.

Tax professionals recommend reconciling deduction records with challans before preparing quarterly returns and verifying that each deduction has been mapped to the correct form and section code.

With the first quarterly filing under the new Income-tax Act now underway, businesses that prepare early and update their systems are likely to find the transition smoother. Completing reconciliations in advance and ensuring the correct use of the revised forms and section codes can help avoid unnecessary compliance issues before the July 31, 2026 deadline.