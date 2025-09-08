With just days to go before the September 15 deadline, the Income Tax Department’s portal data shows a sluggish pace in Income Tax Return (ITR) filings for FY 2024-25, even as calls for an extension grow louder.

As of September 7, only 4.89 crore ITRs had been filed out of 13.35 crore registered individual users. Of these, 4.63 crore returns were verified and just 3.35 crore processed, according to official data.

The deadline applies to individual taxpayers and those whose accounts don’t require audits.

Multiple trade and professional bodies have formally requested the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to extend the filing date, citing systemic delays and technical issues.

The Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FKCCI) and the Chartered Accountants Association, Surat (CAAS), both pointed to the late release of ITR utilities and frequent portal glitches as major concerns. “The compliance load is unusually high this year,” CAAS said in a statement.

On September 1, the Bombay Chartered Accountants’ Society (BCAS) wrote to the CBDT asking for an extension across ITR filing, tax audits, and Transfer Pricing deadlines, citing unresolved system errors.

The next day, the Tax Bar Association, Bhilwara, representing chartered accountants, tax advocates, and consultants, flagged persistent mismatches in Annual Information Statement (AIS), Taxpayer Information Summary (TIS), and Form 26AS. They also reported repeated login failures and timeouts during peak usage hours.

Groups from Chandigarh and Gujarat echoed similar concerns, arguing that delayed utility releases compressed the timeline for preparation.

Key issues include mismatched financial data, increased compliance under revised formats, and persistent performance issues with the income tax portal.