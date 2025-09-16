The Income Tax Practitioners Association, together with several Bar and Tax Associations, has passed a strong condemnation resolution against the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) for refusing to extend ITR deadlines despite ongoing technical glitches and filing hardships.

Highlighting persistent issues such as portal outages, delays in Excel utility releases, and other filing difficulties, these associations have joined forces to file a joint Writ Petition before the Hon’ble Punjab & Haryana High Court. CA Himank Singla shared this update on the social media platform X, emphasizing the collective action planned by prominent Tax Bars and CA Associations of Punjab and neighboring regions.

The last date for filing Income Tax Returns (ITR) for Assessment Year 2025-26 is September 16, after the CBDT granted a one-day extension from September 15 following appeals from tax experts and practitioners.

CBDT has refused to extend ITR deadlines despite persistent glitches & hardships.



Taxpayers who miss this deadline will need to file belated returns by December 31, 2025, attracting penalties of Rs 1,000 for incomes below Rs 5 lakh and Rs 5,000 for higher incomes, along with interest on outstanding tax. Belated filing also restricts switching tax regimes, carrying forward losses, and claiming certain deductions. Until any official extension is announced, taxpayers must complete ITR filings on time to avoid financial and compliance setbacks.