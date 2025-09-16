Business Today
ITR extension uncertain: Tax experts, CAs to file writ petition in HC as deadline ends today

ITR extension uncertain: Tax experts, CAs to file writ petition in HC as deadline ends today

The last date for filing Income Tax Returns (ITR) for Assessment Year 2025-26 is September 16, after the CBDT granted a one-day extension from September 15 following appeals from tax experts and practitioners.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 16, 2025 9:29 PM IST
Taxpayers who miss this deadline will need to file belated returns by December 31, 2025, attracting penalties of Rs 1,000 for incomes below Rs 5 lakh and Rs 5,000 for higher incomes.

The Income Tax Practitioners Association, together with several Bar and Tax Associations, has passed a strong condemnation resolution against the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) for refusing to extend ITR deadlines despite ongoing technical glitches and filing hardships. 

Highlighting persistent issues such as portal outages, delays in Excel utility releases, and other filing difficulties, these associations have joined forces to file a joint Writ Petition before the Hon’ble Punjab & Haryana High Court. CA Himank Singla shared this update on the social media platform X, emphasizing the collective action planned by prominent Tax Bars and CA Associations of Punjab and neighboring regions.

Taxpayers who miss this deadline will need to file belated returns by December 31, 2025, attracting penalties of Rs 1,000 for incomes below Rs 5 lakh and Rs 5,000 for higher incomes, along with interest on outstanding tax. Belated filing also restricts switching tax regimes, carrying forward losses, and claiming certain deductions. Until any official extension is announced, taxpayers must complete ITR filings on time to avoid financial and compliance setbacks.

Published on: Sep 16, 2025 9:26 PM IST
