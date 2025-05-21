ITR filing 2025: Deadline alert for every taxpayer – salaried, companies, businessmen, or NRIs

ITR filing 2025: The time has come to submit your Income Tax Return (ITR) for the assessment year 2025-26. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has released nearly all ITR forms, ranging from Sahaj, Sugam, ITR-2, ITR-7 to ITR-U. A key question arises: what is the final date for ITR submission? Various supporting tools are anticipated to be updated shortly to assist taxpayers in filing their ITRs on the e-filing platform.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Taxpayers who are not subject to audit requirements must submit their Income Tax Return (ITR) by the 31st of July of the following fiscal year. The deadline for filing the ITR for the fiscal year 2024-25 (assessment year 2025-26) is Thursday, July 31, 2025. Individuals who miss the initial deadline can still file a belated return by Wednesday, December 31, 2025, but may incur penalties and interest.

With online resources available on the tax portal, the ITR submission process for the financial year 2024-25 (assessment year 2025-26) is set to commence. It is essential for taxpayers to keep in mind that submitting their income tax return by the specified deadline is critical. Failing to meet this deadline could result in penalties and the loss of several benefits.

Advertisement

Delays this year

This year, there was a delay in the tax department's notification of all ITR forms due to necessary adjustments made to Forms 1-7 to align with changes in tax laws announced in the previous year's budget. However, the government has yet to update online filing utilities on the income tax department's e-filing portal for taxpayer assistance.

The delay in TDS can cause a further delay in the issuance of Form 16 for salaried taxpayers. Employers typically provide Form 16 to employees after 15 days of the TDS being processed and appearing in Form 26AS. Therefore, salaried individuals seeking to file their ITR may have to wait until June 15 or later for their employer to release Form 16. It is worth noting that having Form 16 is not a mandatory requirement for filing an ITR, as the process can also be completed using Form 26AS and other relevant documents.

Advertisement

Who is required to file ITR in India?

Taxpayers should remember that their profession will play a crucial role in when they can file their ITRs.

Filing an Income Tax Return is mandatory for the following categories of taxpayers:

1. Individuals (including salaried and self-employed persons)

If your gross total income exceeds the basic exemption limit (Rs 2.5 lakh for individuals below 60, Rs 3 lakh for senior citizens, rs 5 lakh for super senior citizens), you must file ITR.

Even if the income is below the limit, you must file ITR if:

You want to claim a refund.

You want to carry forward capital losses or business losses.

You deposited over Rs 1 crore in a current account.

Your foreign assets/income need disclosure.

Your total electricity bill exceeds Rs 1 lakh or foreign travel expenses exceed Rs 2 lakh.

2. Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs), Association of Persons (AOPs), Body of Individuals (BOIs)

Must file if gross income exceeds the exemption limit or if any taxable income is earned.

3. Businesses and professionals

Mandatorily file if engaged in business or profession, especially if opting for presumptive taxation under sections 44AD, 44ADA, or 44AE.

Advertisement

4. Companies (Private, Public, LLPs, etc.)

Regardless of profit or loss, all companies must file ITR.

5. Taxpayers subject to audit or transfer pricing

This includes those who meet the audit threshold under section 44AB or have international or specified domestic transactions, requiring a transfer pricing report under section 92E.

ITR Filing Deadlines for FY 2024-25 (AY 2025-26)

Category of Taxpayer ITR Filing Deadline

Individuals, HUFs, AOPs, BOIs (not required to audit accounts) July 31, 2025

Businesses/Professionals whose accounts are audited October 31, 2025

Domestic companies October 31, 2025

Taxpayers requiring transfer pricing reports (Form 3CEB) November 30, 2025

Belated or Revised Returns December 31, 2025

Advertisement

Note: Missing the deadline may attract penalties and interest. If you miss the original deadline, you can still file a belated return by December 31, 2025, but a late fee under Section 234F (up to Rs 5,000) and interest under Section 234A/B/C may apply.