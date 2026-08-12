ITR filing 2026 for freelancers: Which ITR form to file, tax rules, deductions and foreign income explained

Which ITR form should freelancers file?

Freelancers are generally required to report their earnings under “Profits and Gains of Business or Profession” (PGBP). The applicable ITR form depends on how the professional income is reported.

ITR-3: This form applies to individuals carrying on a business or profession who maintain regular books of account or do not qualify for or opt for presumptive taxation.

ITR-4: Eligible freelancers can use ITR-4 if they opt for the presumptive taxation scheme under Section 44ADA, subject to the applicable conditions.

For AY 2026-27, the deadline is August 31 for non-audit cases. Where tax audit requirements apply, the deadline is generally October 31, unless extended by the government.

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🚨ITR filing for Freelancers



Your ITR deadline is Aug 31, 2026 if your accounts don’t require an audit.



But filing as a freelancer is different from filing as a salaried employee.



Here’s what you need to know before filing 👇 — TaxBuddy (@TaxBuddy1) August 10, 2026

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How is freelance income taxed?

Freelance receipts are not necessarily taxed in their entirety. Under the regular taxation method, eligible expenses incurred wholly and exclusively for the profession can be deducted before arriving at taxable professional income.

These may include office rent, internet and telephone costs, software subscriptions, professional fees, work-related travel, depreciation on business assets and employee-related expenses. Personal expenses cannot be claimed as business deductions.

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The final tax liability depends on the applicable tax regime and slab rates chosen by the taxpayer.

Should freelancers choose Section 44ADA?

Section 44ADA can simplify tax compliance for eligible professionals by allowing a prescribed portion of gross professional receipts to be treated as taxable income under the presumptive taxation scheme.

This can reduce the need for maintaining detailed books and calculating every individual business expense. However, freelancers whose actual professional expenses are substantially higher may find regular taxation more suitable, depending on their circumstances.

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What documents should freelancers keep ready?

Before filing, freelancers should reconcile their income and tax records. Important documents include invoices, payment records, bank statements, Form 26AS, AIS, TDS certificates and books or accounting records, where applicable.

The income reported in the ITR should be checked against the information reflected in Form 26AS and AIS to identify discrepancies before filing.

What if the freelancer has foreign clients?

Income from foreign clients also needs to be reported where it is taxable in India. For an Indian tax resident, foreign professional income is generally taxable in India under the applicable provisions.

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Freelancers should retain client contracts, invoices, bank advice, foreign inward remittance records and FIRC/e-FIRA, wherever applicable. The foreign receipts should be converted into Indian rupees using the applicable exchange-rate rules.

If tax has already been paid in another country, the freelancer may be eligible for foreign tax credit under the applicable tax treaty or Indian tax rules. Form 67 may also be required to claim such credit.

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Foreign clients may not deduct Indian TDS, which means freelancers could have an advance-tax liability. If the tax payable after considering TDS exceeds ₹10,000, advance tax provisions may apply.

For freelancers filing their AY 2026-27 return, the key checks are simple: choose the correct ITR form, report all Indian and foreign income, claim only eligible expenses and reconcile the return with AIS and Form 26AS before submitting it.