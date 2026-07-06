ITR Filing 2026: What retired taxpayers should know before choosing a tax regime

Retirement may mark the end of a regular career, but it does not end an individual's tax obligations. Pension income, interest from fixed deposits, savings accounts, dividends and other investments may continue to attract income tax. As the Income Tax Return (ITR) filing season for Assessment Year (AY) 2026-27 progresses, tax experts say one of the most important decisions retired taxpayers need to make is choosing between the old and new tax regimes.

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Pension income is treated as "Income from Salary" under the Income-tax Act and is taxable. However, pensioners and senior citizens can reduce their tax burden by opting for the right tax regime and claiming eligible deductions wherever applicable.

Old vs new tax regime

The choice of tax regime plays a crucial role in determining the deductions available to retirees.

Under the new tax regime, most popular deductions—including those under Sections 80C, 80D, 80DDB and 80TTB—are not available. Taxpayers can generally claim only the standard deduction and, where applicable, the rebate under Section 87A.

The old tax regime, however, continues to allow several deductions that can substantially reduce taxable income for retirees who have eligible investments, medical expenses and interest income.

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Experts recommend calculating tax liability under both regimes before filing returns to determine which option offers the greatest tax savings.

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Income tax slabs for senior citizens

The old tax regime also provides a higher basic exemption limit for senior citizens.

For senior citizens aged 60 to 80 years, income up to ₹3 lakh is tax-free. Income between ₹3 lakh and ₹5 lakh is taxed at 5%, income between ₹5 lakh and ₹10 lakh at 20%, while income above ₹10 lakh attracts 30% tax.

For super senior citizens aged 80 years and above, the old regime offers an even higher basic exemption limit of ₹5 lakh. Income between ₹5 lakh and ₹10 lakh is taxed at 20%, while income exceeding ₹10 lakh is taxed at 30%.

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The new tax regime does not provide any additional basic exemption for senior or super senior citizens. Under this regime for FY 2025-26 (AY 2026-27), income up to ₹4 lakh is exempt, followed by tax rates of 5% (₹4-8 lakh), 10% (₹8-12 lakh), 15% (₹12-16 lakh), 20% (₹16-20 lakh), 25% (₹20-24 lakh) and 30% on income above ₹24 lakh.

Key deductions available

Retirees opting for the old tax regime can claim deductions under Section 80C for eligible investments, Section 80D for health insurance premiums, Section 80DDB for specified medical treatment and Section 80TTB on eligible interest income from banks and post offices.

These provisions can significantly reduce taxable income, particularly for retirees who depend on pension and interest earnings.

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Other tax benefits

Resident senior citizens without business or professional income are generally exempt from paying advance tax. Super senior citizens can also file ITR-1 and ITR-4 offline in paper form, although online filing remains available.

Banks also apply a higher threshold for deducting tax deducted at source (TDS) on interest income for eligible senior citizens, helping improve cash flow during retirement.

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In addition, surcharge applies under both tax regimes if total income exceeds specified thresholds. There is no surcharge on income up to ₹50 lakh. It rises to 10% for income between ₹50 lakh and ₹1 crore, 15% for income between ₹1 crore and ₹2 crore, and 25% for income between ₹2 crore and ₹5 crore. For income above ₹5 crore, the surcharge is 25% under the new tax regime, while it can go up to 37% under the old regime.

ITR Filing 2026: Retirement Tax Filing Checklist

✔ Checklist Why it matters Compare the old and new tax regimes Choose the one that results in a lower tax liability. Check your pension income Pension is taxable under the head "Income from Salary." Claim eligible deductions (if opting for old regime) Avail benefits under Sections 80C, 80D, 80DDB and 80TTB, if eligible. Verify Form 26AS and AIS Ensure all income, TDS and financial transactions are correctly reflected. Keep pension and bank documents ready Collect Form 16/pension statement, bank statements, FD/RD interest certificates and dividend statements. Check TDS on interest income Verify whether banks have deducted the correct amount of TDS. Know your exemption limit Senior citizens (60-80 years) and super senior citizens (80+) get higher exemption limits under the old regime. Report all taxable income Include pension, interest, dividends, capital gains and other income sources. Review surcharge applicability Higher-income retirees should check if surcharge applies under their chosen regime. File before the deadline Submit your ITR by July 31, 2026 (unless your due date is extended) to avoid penalties and ensure timely processing.

Keep documents ready

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Before filing ITR 2026, pensioners should keep Form 16 or pension statements, Form 26AS, the Annual Information Statement (AIS), bank statements, FD and RD interest certificates, dividend statements and investment proofs ready. Proper documentation can help ensure accurate filing, minimise errors and reduce the chances of receiving notices from the Income Tax Department.

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Since every retiree's financial situation is different, experts recommend comparing tax liability under both regimes and seeking professional advice wherever necessary to maximise savings while remaining compliant with tax laws.