ITR filing 2026: Your complete guide for FY 2025-26; Check all deadlines, important dates to mark

Miss a tax deadline and you could end up paying more than you owe. For FY 2025–26 (AY 2026–27), the Income Tax Return filing calendar looks different from previous years, and knowing which deadline applies to you is the first step to avoiding unnecessary penalties.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced staggered ITR deadlines while presenting the Union Budget 2026 on 1 February. "It is proposed to provide a staggered timeline for the filing of tax returns due on the 31st of July. Individuals filing ITR 1 and ITR 2 shall continue to file tax returns by the 31st July, and for non-audit business cases or trusts, 31st August shall be the due date," she said.

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Here is a breakdown of key deadlines by category.

Salaried individuals, pensioners, and investors: July 31, 2026

If you earn through salary, pension, one house property, or interest income and have no business income, your forms are ITR-1 or ITR-2, and your deadline is July 31, 2026. This is the largest taxpayer category and the most commonly applicable date.

Freelancers, professionals, and small businesses: August 31, 2026

Those running non-audit businesses or working as independent professionals, filing ITR-3 or ITR-4, have until August 31, 2026. This extra month accounts for the additional complexity of business income reporting.

Tax audit cases: October 31, 2026

Businesses and professionals whose accounts require a statutory audit under tax laws get until October 31, 2026. These filers also use ITR-3 or ITR-4 but need the extended window to complete audit formalities before filing.

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Missed the deadline? Belated and revised returns: December 31, 2026

If you miss your original deadline, you can still file a belated return by December 31, 2026: though penalties and interest on tax due may apply. The same date applies if you need to correct errors in a return you have already filed, through a revised return. Revised returns may be extended up to March 31, 2027, subject to applicable rules.

Need to update income from earlier years? ITR-U: up to March 31, 2031

The Updated Return, or ITR-U, gives eligible taxpayers up to four years from the end of AY 2026–27 to report previously missed income or make corrections. That window extends all the way to March 31, 2031.

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A note on forms and the new tax act

For income earned in FY 2025–26, ITR will be filed using forms to be notified under the Income Tax Act, 1961. FY 2026–27, however, will mark the first Tax Year under the new Income Tax Act, 2025, covering April 1, 2026 to March 31, 2027, with new forms to be issued before April 1, 2027.