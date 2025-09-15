ITR filing deadline extended? Tax dept calls out hoax amid flood of user complaints

The Income Tax Department has confirmed that the deadline to file income tax returns (ITRs) remains September 15, debunking viral fake news claiming an extension to September 30.

As the due date looms, social media platforms flooded with complaints about a sluggish tax portal and appeals for an extension. However, the government made it clear: no further extension will be granted beyond September 15.

“The due date for filing ITRs remains 15.09.2025,” the department stated via its official X account, urging taxpayers to rely only on verified updates. The original deadline of July 31 had already been extended to September 15, 2025.

In the days leading up to the deadline, users on X reported persistent issues with the online filing portal. One user wrote, “Income tax portal is working slowest. Can’t file due to this… This is unacceptable.” Another added, “Government should extend date of ITR as website is stuck and not loading.”

Several users claimed the portal was inaccessible as late as Sunday, September 14. “The ITR portal is down from yesterday. How you're expecting us to file when the portal is not up for everyone?” one person asked.

Despite the reported tech snags, the Income Tax Department said over six crore returns for the 2025-26 assessment year had already been filed. “Thank you taxpayers & tax professionals for helping us reach the milestone of 6 crore ITRs… and still counting,” the department posted on Saturday.

A fake news is in circulation stating that the due of filing ITRs (originally due on 31.07.2025, and extended to 15.09.2025) has been further extended to 30.09.2025.



✅ The due date for filing ITRs remains 15.09.2025.



Taxpayers are advised to rely only on official… pic.twitter.com/F7fPEOAztZ — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) September 14, 2025

To handle the surge and assist users, a 24x7 helpdesk remains active, offering support via calls, live chat, WebEx sessions, and Twitter/X.

Taxpayers who fail to file by September 15 will face penalties. The department urged everyone yet to file to act immediately to avoid last-minute congestion.