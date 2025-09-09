ITR filing deadline in 6 days: Updated Return utilities released for AY 2021-22 & 2022-23

With the Income Tax Return (ITR) deadline of September 15, 2025, just around the corner, the Income Tax (I-T) Department has released Excel Utilities to help taxpayers file updated returns for Assessment Years (AYs) 2021-22 and 2022-23. These utilities, covering ITR-5, ITR-6 and ITR-7 forms, became available on the I-T Department’s website starting September 6, 2025, and are aligned with the provisions of the Finance Act, 2025.

According to the official website, “Excel Utilities for filing updated returns in ITR-5, ITR-6 and ITR-7 for AYs 2021-22 and 2022-23 as per Finance Act, 2025 are available now for filing.” Each form serves a distinct taxpayer category. ITR-5 is designed for firms, LLPs, Associations of Persons, business trusts, and investment funds. ITR-6 applies to companies, while ITR-7 caters to certain specified entities such as charitable organisations, political parties, and research bodies.

Who can file ITR-5?

The ITR-5 form is not applicable to individuals or Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs). It is meant for any taxpayer other than an individual, HUF, or company. Common users include firms, LLPs, AOPs, business trusts, and investment funds.

Who can file ITR-6?

The ITR-6 form is reserved for companies. However, it excludes those that are eligible to file under ITR-7.

Who can file ITR-7?

Specified entities such as charitable or religious trusts, political parties, news agencies, and certain research organisations must use ITR-7. These categories are defined under the Income Tax Act and typically include institutions operating for public or non-profit purposes.

What is an updated return?

An updated return is a provision that allows taxpayers more time to file or correct their tax filings. It is aimed at encouraging voluntary tax compliance by giving taxpayers the option to submit a revised declaration of income, even if they had already filed an original, belated, or revised return. However, an updated return cannot be a return of loss, and its filing remains optional.

Time limit for filing an updated ITR

Taxpayers have a 48-month window from the end of the relevant assessment year to file an updated return. For the financial year 2025-26, updated returns can be filed for AYs 2024-25, 2023-24, 2022-23, and 2021-22.

Circumstances of filing

Any person can file an updated return unless specifically barred under certain conditions. This includes cases where income is clubbed, reported in a representative capacity, or assessed in relation to another person. Even those who filed a return of loss earlier under Section 139(3) may file an updated return, provided the revised return does not again declare a loss.

Extension of ITR filing deadline

The I-T Department had earlier extended the last date for filing ITR for certain categories of taxpayers. The due date, initially set for July 31, 2025, was pushed to September 15, 2025. This extension benefits salaried individuals, HUFs, and other taxpayers whose accounts do not require auditing.