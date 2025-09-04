ITR filing deadline nears: Sept 15 is the last date for non-audit cases; what happens if you miss deadline

ITR filing last date: The deadline to file income tax returns (ITR) for FY 2024–25 (AY 2025–26) is now just days away. For individual taxpayers who are not required to get their accounts audited—including individuals, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs), Associations of Persons (AOPs), and Bodies of Individuals (BOIs)—the last date is September 15, 2025.

Originally, the deadline was July 31, 2025, but the government granted a one-and-a-half-month extension in May, citing “extensive changes” in ITR forms, technical upgrades in filing utilities, and system readiness. The move was intended to ease pressure on taxpayers and professionals during peak filing season.

What happens if you miss the deadline?

If you fail to file your ITR by September 15, 2025, you can still submit it later as a belated return, but penalties will apply. Under Section 234F of the Income Tax Act, 1961, a late fee of ₹5,000 is levied for returns filed after the due date. For taxpayers with taxable income up to ₹5 lakh, the penalty is limited to ₹1,000.

It is important to note that the penalty applies even if no tax is payable. In addition, individuals filing belated returns must pay penal interest on any pending tax dues, making delays an expensive affair.

Who is required to file ITR?

Even if your income is not taxable, certain conditions make ITR filing mandatory under the Seventh Proviso to Section 139(1). These include:

Spending ₹2 lakh or more on foreign travel for yourself or another person.

Paying ₹1 lakh or more towards electricity bills in a financial year.

Depositing ₹1 crore or more in one or more current accounts.

Any other prescribed conditions notified by the government.

For individuals with taxable income below the basic exemption limit (before deductions), no penalty is levied for filing after the deadline. However, filing is often necessary to claim refunds or establish income proof for loans and financial transactions.

Why timely filing matters

The Income Tax Department emphasizes that filing returns is both a civic responsibility and a financial necessity. Apart from avoiding penalties, timely filing ensures faster refunds, validates creditworthiness before banks, and enables smooth access to financial services. For salaried individuals, professionals, and small business owners, ITR acts as a key financial record.

Current status of ITR filings

With just 12 days left until the deadline, speculation is rife on whether the government will grant another extension. While no official announcement has been made, the decision may hinge on the pace of filings and system performance in the coming week.

Tax professionals and individuals have flagged issues with the I-T portal, including glitches in uploading documents, delays in e-verification, and slow processing of refunds. Chartered accountants on social media have highlighted concerns about receipt generation and acknowledgment delays. Such challenges could influence whether authorities extend the deadline beyond September 15.

12 days to go

For now, taxpayers are advised to file their ITRs well before the deadline to avoid the last-minute rush and penalties. Even if another extension is announced, experts caution against waiting, as belated filings could lead to additional scrutiny. As the due date approaches, all eyes remain on the finance ministry and CBDT to see if relief is granted once again. Until then, timely compliance remains the safest course of action for individuals and small entities alike.