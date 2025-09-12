ITR filing deadline Sept 15: What taxpayers must know about penalty, belated filings before time runs out

The last date to file Income Tax Returns (ITR) for the financial year (FY) 2024-25 and assessment year (AY) 2025-26 is fast approaching and just four days away. The Income Tax Department had earlier provided relief by extending the filing deadline to September 15, 2025, but many taxpayers, chartered accountants (CAs), and industry experts continue to demand further extensions beyond the deadline next Monday. The requests stem mainly from technical issues on the e-filing portal and the late release of updated utilities.

Over the past week, professionals have voiced concerns on social media, especially on X, regarding the reliability of the portal. On September 12, several users reported that important services such as the Annual Information Statement (AIS), Tax Information Statement (TIS), and Form 26AS were inaccessible. Visitors to the site were met with the error message: “Sorry, something went wrong. Error code: unknown. Please try again later.” These disruptions have added to the compliance burden and made timely filing difficult for many.

Recognising these issues, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has formally appealed to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, urging a further extension. Despite these efforts, there is still no official indication from the government that the deadline will be moved again. As of September 11, around 5.4 crore ITRs had been filed, with 3.6 crore returns e-verified. It is not the only one, several organisations, including the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FKCCI) and the Chartered Accountants Association, Surat (CAAS), have submitted petitions to the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), highlighting that ongoing portal glitches and systemic delays are obstructing timely compliance.

Missing the ITR deadline

If you miss the September 15 deadline, you can still file a belated return by paying a late fee. Under Section 234F, a penalty of up to ₹5,000 applies. For taxpayers with income below ₹5 lakh, the fee is reduced to ₹1,000. However, missing the deadline is more than just a financial inconvenience:

Interest on unpaid tax: Sections 234A, 234B, and 234C impose additional interest charges for delays and shortfalls.

Loss of benefits: Losses under capital gains, business, or specific deductions (like 80-IA or 80-IB) cannot be carried forward if the return is filed late.

Refund delays: Late filing often pushes back refund timelines.

Higher scrutiny: Delays may attract closer examination by the Income Tax Department.

There are also legal implications. In 2024, a Delhi woman faced jail time for failing to file her return despite having taxable income.

New vs. Old Tax Regime

It is important to remember that the new tax regime is now the default. If you prefer the old regime, you must file your ITR before the September 15 deadline under Section 139(1). Filing on time also gives salaried taxpayers the flexibility to revise their returns and switch between regimes within the allowed window.

Key deadlines for FY 2024-25 (AY 2025-26)

Individuals / HUF / AOP / BOI (no audit required): September 15, 2025 (Monday)

Businesses requiring audit: October 31, 2025 (Friday)

Businesses with transfer pricing reports: November 30, 2025 (Sunday)

Revised and belated returns: December 31, 2025 (Wednesday)

Updated return: March 31, 2030 (Sunday)

Filing a Belated Return

If you miss the original deadline, you can still file under Section 139(4) until December 31, 2025. Here’s how:

Log in to the Income Tax e-filing portal

Navigate to e-File → Income Tax Returns → File Income Tax Return.

Select the relevant assessment year.

Choose online filing and click Start New Filing.

Select your applicable status and ITR form.

Verify personal details under the Personal Information section.

In the filing section, select 139(4).

Enter income details, pay the tax dues, and complete submission.

Filing on time remains the best option to avoid penalties, interest, and legal consequences. With only days left until the extended due date, taxpayers are advised to act promptly and avoid last-minute hurdles.