ITR filing due dates for AY 2025–26; check last dates for individuals, HUFs, businesses

ITR filing 2025: The deadline to file Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for the Assessment Year (AY) 2025–26, corresponding to Financial Year (FY) 2024–25, has been fixed at September 15, 2025 for most taxpayers. However, this date does not apply to everyone. Different categories of assessees are given separate timelines by the Income Tax Department, depending on whether their accounts require an audit or whether transfer pricing rules apply.

This year, taxpayers whose accounts are not subject to audit must complete their ITR filing by September 15, 2025. Initially, the deadline was July 31, but the finance ministry granted an extension of 46 days, announced well in advance, to ease compliance for individuals and small businesses.

ITR filing deadlines for AY 2025–26

Here’s a breakdown of the due dates set for different types of taxpayers:

Individuals, HUFs, AOPs, and BOIs not requiring audit: Last date is September 15, 2025.

Businesses and professionals requiring audit: Must file by October 31, 2025.

Assessees covered under transfer pricing rules (Form 3CEB): ITR filing deadline is November 30, 2025.

Partners in firms requiring transfer pricing audit: Due date is also November 30, 2025.

Belated returns: If the original due date is missed, a belated ITR can still be filed until December 31, 2025, but with penalties.

Penalties and consequences

Failure to file ITR on time attracts both financial penalties and other consequences. Under Section 234F, a late fee of Rs 1,000 is levied if the taxpayer’s income is below Rs 5 lakh. If income exceeds Rs 5 lakh, the penalty rises to Rs 5,000.

In addition, taxpayers with unpaid tax liabilities will be charged 1% interest per month on the outstanding amount under Section 234A. More importantly, those who miss the deadline lose the ability to carry forward certain business or capital losses, which could otherwise help reduce future tax burdens.

Will deadlines extend?

The finance ministry already granted one extension, moving the deadline from July 31 to September 15. Whether another extension will be allowed depends largely on how smoothly the filing process unfolds over the next few days. Tax experts believe that if the income tax portal operates without major glitches and a significant proportion of taxpayers meet the extended deadline, the chances of a further extension are slim.

As of September 1, 2025, over 4 crore ITRs had already been filed. While this is about 50% of last year’s total filings by the July 31 deadline, officials expect the pace to accelerate in the coming weeks. If filings cross 7 crore before the new deadline, experts say another extension is unlikely.

Why filing on time matters

Timely filing is not just about avoiding penalties. Filing before the deadline ensures faster processing of returns, quicker refunds (if applicable), and hassle-free compliance for future financial transactions. Late filing, in contrast, can delay refunds, trigger penalties, and restrict taxpayers’ ability to carry forward losses.

Last date

For most individual taxpayers, the September 15 deadline is now critical. Those with audited accounts or transfer pricing obligations have slightly more time, but they too must prepare in advance. Given that the government has already extended the deadline once, taxpayers should not rely on another extension and must ensure timely compliance this year.