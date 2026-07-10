ITR filing gets cheaper: PhonePe, JioFinance launch tax filing plans from ₹24

As the income tax return (ITR) filing season gathers momentum, fintech majors PhonePe and JioFinance have launched digital tax filing services starting at just ₹24, aiming to make tax compliance more affordable and accessible for salaried individuals, freelancers, professionals and small businesses.

Both companies have partnered with tax compliance platform TaxBuddy to offer do-it-yourself (DIY) tax filing as well as expert-assisted plans through their respective apps. Besides ITR filing, the platforms also provide tax planning tools, deduction calculators and support for GST compliance, allowing users to complete tax-related tasks without visiting multiple portals.

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JioFinance reintroduces tax filing with JioPoints

JioFinance has brought back its tax planning and filing module for the current assessment year, with DIY filing plans starting at ₹24. This year, the company has integrated its rewards ecosystem, enabling taxpayers to earn JioPoints worth up to 25% of their filing fees. The points can be redeemed for shopping vouchers, partner offers and brand deals available on the platform.

The tax module, developed in partnership with TaxBuddy, a registered E-Return Intermediary (ERI), offers guided filing, tax planning, compliance tools and professional advisory services. Users can compare the old and new tax regimes, optimise deductions under Sections 80C and 80D, estimate tax liability and track the status of their tax returns or refunds directly within the app.

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JioFinance said taxpayer information remains protected within TaxBuddy's encrypted regulatory framework and is used solely for income tax return filing.

"Our goal with JioFinance has always been to simplify complex financial tasks and give users complete control of their financial well-being. With our extremely accessible and affordable tax module, we are removing the traditional friction and high costs of ITR filing," said Surbhe S Sharma, Chief Executive Officer, Jio Finance Platform and Service Limited.

PhonePe adds integrated tax filing feature

PhonePe has also introduced a dedicated 'Tax Filing' feature on its app in partnership with TaxBuddy. The feature offers self-filing plans starting at ₹24, expert-assisted tax filing for more complex income profiles, and monthly GST filing services for merchants and small businesses.

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The company said the new feature enables users to file income tax returns and manage GST compliance from within the PhonePe app, eliminating the need to visit separate tax filing websites.

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"By democratising access to expert tax advice and affordable filing solutions, we aim to empower our users—from salaried professionals to neighbourhood merchants—to manage their tax filing with ease and confidence," said Niharika Saigal, Head of In-App Categories at PhonePe.

Users can access the feature by opening the PhonePe app, scrolling to the 'Recharge & Pay Bills' section, selecting 'File ITR' under 'Utilities and Others', and choosing between self-filing, expert-assisted filing or GST filing.

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Expert support

Both platforms offer expert-assisted plans handled by tax professionals for taxpayers with complex financial situations. These plans include assistance in computing tax liability, selecting the appropriate tax regime, filing returns and responding to income tax notices. JioFinance said notice management is included free of cost for returns filed through its expert-assisted plans if a taxpayer subsequently receives a notice from the Income Tax Department.

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The launches reflect the growing trend among fintech companies to expand beyond payments and lending into digital financial services. With the Income Tax Department continuing to encourage online filing and millions of taxpayers expected to file returns this season, affordable app-based tax filing solutions could help simplify compliance while making professional assistance accessible to a wider segment of users.

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