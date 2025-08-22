JioFinance ₹24 ITR filing plan vs ClearTax, TaxBuddy, Tax2Win: How they stack up

With the September 15 deadline for filing income tax returns (ITR) for AY 2025–26 fast approaching, JioFinance has shaken up the market by launching a tax filing plan priced at just ₹24. Billed as the cheapest option available, the plan is offered in partnership with TaxBuddy and targets India’s simplest taxpayers—those eligible for ITR-1.

The ₹24 plan applies only to salaried individuals with income up to ₹5 lakh and a single Form-16. It excludes business owners, those with multiple income sources, capital gains, or foreign assets. Crucially, it does not include CA assistance—users must complete the filing themselves. JioFinance has positioned the offer as ideal for people filing a nil return or basic ITR-1, but not for complex tax situations.

For those requiring expert help, JioFinance also offers a ₹999 plan that includes professional assistance.

How it compares with rivals:

Tax2Win: Basic plan ₹49; CA-assisted ₹1,274–₹7,968

Myitreturn: Self-filing ₹199; CA-assisted ₹1,000–₹6,000

TaxManager: Starts at ₹500; up to ₹5,000 with CA support

ClearTax: Basic ₹2,540; Luxe advisory plan ₹25,000

TaxBuddy (direct): Self-filing ₹699; complex filings ₹2,999

JioFinance’s ₹24 plan is by far the lowest in the market, but experts caution against looking only at pricing. Cheap plans usually don’t provide professional guidance, which can be critical if returns involve multiple deductions, capital gains, or audit-linked issues.

JioFinance has said it will not store tax data itself. All filings are routed through registered e-return intermediaries like TaxBuddy, and only with user consent. However, with the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 still awaiting full implementation, questions remain about how long platforms may retain financial data and whether it could be used for cross-selling.

