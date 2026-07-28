July 31 ITR deadline: Can the return filing end date be extended if e-filing portal glitches continue?

However, as of now, the Income Tax Department has not issued any notification extending the July 31, 2026, due date.

Who needs to file by July 31?

The July 31 deadline applies to salaried individuals, pensioners, students and other taxpayers whose accounts are not required to be audited. For these taxpayers, filing the return within the prescribed timeline is important to avoid late filing consequences and ensure timely processing of refunds, if any.

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This year's filing season has been relatively smoother compared with the previous assessment year. One reason is that the Income Tax Department released the return forms for Assessment Year (AY) 2026-27 much earlier, allowing taxpayers and professionals more time to prepare and submit returns.

MUST READ: ITR filing last date July 31: Will the deadline be extended? Here’s what we know

Separate deadlines ease portal traffic

Another significant change this year is the introduction of staggered filing deadlines.

Taxpayers filing ITR-3 and ITR-4—generally those with business or professional income or those opting for presumptive taxation schemes—have until August 31, 2026, to file their returns. The revised due date, announced in Budget 2026, is expected to distribute the filing load more evenly across the tax filing season.

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The staggered schedule is intended to reduce congestion on the e-filing portal during July, when salaried taxpayers account for the bulk of return filings. Even so, several users have continued to report intermittent portal issues in the final days before the deadline.

Can the deadline be extended?

According to Rahul Charkha, Partner at Economic Laws Practice, any extension of the ITR filing deadline must be backed by statutory powers and cannot be announced merely through a technical advisory or portal update.

He explained that although the Income-tax Act, 2025 came into force on April 1, 2026, returns for income earned during Financial Year 2025-26 (Assessment Year 2026-27) continue to be governed by the Income-tax Act, 1961 under the transition framework. Therefore, any extension of the current deadline would also be issued under the provisions of the 1961 Act.

Charkha noted that Section 139(1) of the Income-tax Act prescribes statutory due dates for different categories of taxpayers. Since these deadlines are embedded in law, they can only be modified through a formal order or circular issued by the CBDT under the appropriate legal provisions.

He pointed out that Section 119 empowers the CBDT to issue orders, instructions and directions for the proper administration of the Income-tax Act. This provision has been used on several occasions to grant class-wide relief where taxpayers faced genuine hardships.

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Deadline extensions in the past

Charkha also referred to judicial precedents where courts directed the CBDT to consider extending statutory timelines. Most recently, the Bombay High Court asked the CBDT to extend the deadline for filing belated and revised returns for AY 2024-25, following which the Board issued Circular No. 21/2024 extending the due date to January 15, 2025, for eligible resident individuals.

He added that Parliament also has the authority to amend statutory deadlines through legislation, while the President can promulgate an Ordinance in exceptional situations, as was done during the pandemic through the Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation of Certain Provisions) Ordinance, 2020.

According to Charkha, the case for extending deadlines becomes stronger when taxpayers face widespread and documented difficulties arising from delayed notification of forms, changes in filing utilities, portal constraints or other circumstances beyond their control.

For now, however, no extension has been announced. Taxpayers covered by the July 31 deadline are advised to complete their filings at the earliest rather than wait for a possible extension, as any decision would require a formal notification from the CBDT.

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Aspect Details Current ITR deadline July 31, 2026 Who must file by July 31? Salaried individuals, pensioners, students and other non-audit taxpayers ITR-3 & ITR-4 deadline August 31, 2026 Reason for separate deadline To stagger return filings and reduce pressure on the e-filing portal Issue reported Taxpayers have reported technical glitches on the Income Tax Department's e-filing portal Has the deadline been extended? No. The Income Tax Department has not announced any extension as of now. Legal provision for extension CBDT can extend due dates under Section 119 of the Income-tax Act Last year's precedent The July 31 deadline was extended twice—to September 15 and then September 16—due to portal issues

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ITR filing remains important

Kumar Binit, CEO, airpay money, said the changes introduced under the new tax regime should not lead taxpayers to assume that filing an income tax return is no longer necessary.

"The introduction of the ₹12 lakh tax relief under the new tax regime has shifted the conversation from tax savings to financial discipline. A common misconception is that if no tax is payable, filing an Income Tax Return becomes optional. In reality, an ITR remains one of the strongest indicators of financial credibility," he said.

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According to Binit, a timely and accurate ITR can strengthen an individual's financial profile when applying for loans, credit cards or demonstrating income for future financial requirements.

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He added that taxpayers should use the available filing window to carefully review their financial information, select the tax regime best suited to their circumstances and ensure accurate filing.

"Beyond meeting a compliance requirement, a well-maintained ITR creates a stronger financial record that supports access to credit and contributes to long-term financial wellbeing," Binit said.

For now, however, no extension of the July 31 deadline has been announced by the Income Tax Department. Taxpayers covered by the due date are advised to complete their returns as early as possible instead of waiting for a possible extension, as any change in the statutory deadline would require a formal notification from the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).