March 31 deadline: File ITR-U 2026 to fix FY2020-21 errors now or face penalty of upto 200%

Taxpayers, take note: March 31, 2026, is the final deadline to file an Updated Income Tax Return (ITR-U) for Financial Year 2020-21 (Assessment Year 2021-22). Once this window closes, you lose the chance to correct past errors or report missed income for that period forever.

What is ITR-U, and who can file it?

Advertisement

ITR-U allows you to voluntarily correct your records if you made mistakes in your original, belated, or revised returns. You should file an updated return if you:

Missed the original filing deadline.

Failed to report certain income.

Selected the wrong "head of income" or tax rate.

Need to adjust carried-forward losses.

Note: You cannot use ITR-U to claim a refund, increase an existing refund, or file a "nil" return.

DON'T MISS | March 31 alert: These tax, investment and banking deadlines you shouldn’t miss

Why you shouldn't wait: Penalties & risks

Missing this "last call" can be expensive. Filing an ITR-U involves an additional tax of 25% to 70% of the due amount, depending on the delay.

An additional tax of 25% will be levied if ITR-U is filed within 12 months, 50% (24 months), 60% (36 months) and 70% (48 months).

Advertisement

However, ignoring the deadline is far riskier. If the tax department catches the error first, you could face rigorous scrutiny and reassessment and even penalties of up to 200% of the evaded tax.

Budget 2026 updates

Recent updates have made the ITR-U process more flexible, yet urgent:

Reassessment Filing: You can now file an ITR-U even after reassessment proceedings have started (subject to an additional 10% tax over existing penalties).

Loss Set-off: Taxpayers are now permitted to adjust losses while filing ITR-U, offering better flexibility in your final calculations.

The Bottom Line

Form ITR-U is a "compliance window" designed to help you come clean and avoid legal headaches. With the March 31, 2026 deadline fast approaching, now is the time to review your 2020-21 filings and rectify any errors before the window shuts for good.

Advertisement

DON'T MISS | UPI, card payment changes: RBI’s new digital payment rules from April 1; Why OTP alone won’t work now