March 31 rush: Complete THESE financial tasks or risk penalties from April 1

As March 31 approaches, taxpayers across India are entering the most critical phase of the financial year. The deadline is not just about closing books — it is a hard stop for tax-saving actions, compliance corrections, and key financial decisions. Missing this window can lead to higher tax outgo, penalties, or lost opportunities to optimise income.

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ITR-U: Last chance to fix past mistakes

One of the most important actions before March 31 is reviewing past returns. Taxpayers who have missed reporting income or made errors can still correct them by filing an updated income tax return (ITR-U).

However, this is not a free correction window. Filing ITR-U requires payment of additional tax along with interest and penalty, and it cannot be used to claim refunds.

The government has extended the ITR-U window from two years to four years under Budget 2025, making March 31, 2026, the final deadline to update returns for FY 2020–21 (AY 2021–22).

The cost of delay is significant:

25% additional tax if filed within 12 months

50% within 24 months

60% within 36 months

70% within 48 months

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Experts advise acting immediately. If discrepancies are later detected by the tax department, penalties could be far higher than the cost of voluntary disclosure today.

MUST READ: ITR-U filing before March 31: Last chance to update old tax returns and avoid higher penalty

Filing ITR and avoiding penalties

While March 31 closes the financial year, it also sets the stage for upcoming compliance deadlines. Taxpayers are required to file ITR disclosing all income and taxes paid, failing which interest under Section 234A and penalties under Section 234F apply.

For the upcoming assessment year (AY 2026–27), timelines have been relaxed slightly:

ITR-1 & ITR-2: July 31, 2026

ITR-3 & ITR-4 (non-audit): August 31, 2026

Audit cases: October 31, 2026

Transfer pricing: November 30, 2026

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Belated returns can be filed until December 31, 2026, while revised returns are now allowed until March 31, 2027, following Budget 2026 changes.

Late filing still comes at a cost:

₹5,000 penalty for income above ₹5 lakh

₹1,000 for income up to ₹5 lakh

MUST READ: Using Old tax regime? Your food card could save you over ₹1 lakh - here's how

March 31 key for PAN-related actions

The March-end rush is not limited to tax filing. It is also the last date to apply for PAN using Aadhaar alone. From April 1, 2026, the process becomes stricter, requiring additional proof of date of birth such as a passport, Class 10 certificate, or driving licence.

This makes March 31 a crucial cut-off for those seeking a simplified PAN application process.

At the same time, the government is overhauling PAN-related compliance through new forms:

Form 93: Indian individuals

Form 94: Indian entities

Form 95: Foreign individuals

Form 96: Foreign entities

Applications submitted before March 31 will remain valid under existing rules.

Higher compliance thresholds from April

From the new financial year, PAN requirements for high-value transactions will also change:

Cash transactions: PAN needed if annual total exceeds ₹10 lakh

Motor vehicle purchases: Above ₹5 lakh

Hotel/events: Payments above ₹1 lakh

Property transactions: Above ₹20 lakh

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These revised thresholds aim to improve reporting while simplifying rules for smaller transactions.

Tax and March payroll

If you don’t submit investment proofs to your employer before the March 31 payroll cut-off, your tax calculations may be revised without considering deductions. This can lead to higher TDS from April, reducing your take-home salary.

Documents like rent receipts, insurance premiums, ELSS investments, and home loan certificates must be submitted on time to validate earlier declarations. While excess tax can be claimed as a refund later, it impacts your immediate cash flow.

The bigger picture

March 31 is more than a compliance deadline -- it is a financial checkpoint. From correcting past tax errors and avoiding penalties to locking in easier PAN processes, the actions taken now can have lasting implications. With March 31 approaching, timely submission ensures correct tax deduction and avoids unnecessary financial strain in the new financial year.

The key message for taxpayers is clear: don’t treat March 31 as a formality. Whether it is filing an ITR-U, reviewing income disclosures, or completing documentation, timely action can prevent regulatory issues and optimise overall financial outcomes. Delaying decisions beyond this date not only increases compliance risks but also limits flexibility in managing taxes efficiently.