Misreported income? This can cost you 200% tax penalty — What you should know

Income tax penalties can arise in two key situations — when income is incorrectly reported and when taxes are not paid on time. The law addresses these lapses through separate provisions, each with its own framework for determining penalties. Section 221 of the Income Tax Act deals with defaults in tax payment, while Section 270A covers cases of underreporting and misreporting of income. These sections clearly outline when penalties can be imposed, the applicable rates, and the safeguards available to taxpayers. Understanding how these provisions work is essential to ensure compliance and avoid unnecessary penalties during tax filing.

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In depth, Section 270A of the Income Tax Act deals with penalties for under-reporting and misreporting of income, introducing a more structured and stringent framework compared to earlier concealment provisions. The section aims to penalise inaccurate disclosures, unsupported claims, and deliberate attempts to misstate income.

At its core, the law distinguishes between two categories—under-reporting and misreporting—with significantly different penalty implications.

Key penalty rates

Under-reported income: A penalty of 50% of the tax payable on the under-reported portion of income.

Misreported income: A much steeper penalty of 200% of the tax payable, applicable in cases involving intentional wrongdoing.

When does Section 270A apply?

Tax authorities — including the Assessing Officer or appellate authorities—can invoke Section 270A during assessment or reassessment proceedings if they find discrepancies in reported income.

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Under-reported and misreported

A taxpayer is considered to have under-reported income in situations such as:

Income assessed is higher than income declared in the return

No return is filed, but assessed income exceeds the basic exemption limit

Reassessment leads to higher taxable income

Reported losses are reduced or converted into taxable income

Adjustments arise under MAT or AMT provisions

On the other hand, misreporting is treated as a more serious offence and includes:

Misrepresentation or suppression of facts

Failure to record investments or transactions

Claiming expenses without proper evidence

Recording false entries in books of accounts

Non-disclosure of international transactions (transfer pricing issues)

How is the penalty calculated?

The penalty is linked to the tax payable on the under-reported income, not the income itself. The method of calculation varies depending on whether a return was filed, whether losses are involved, or whether special provisions like MAT/AMT apply.

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In cases where no return is filed, tax is calculated on assessed income after adjusting for the basic exemption limit.

When can penalties be avoided?

The law provides relief in genuine cases. No penalty may be imposed if:

The taxpayer offers a bona fide explanation for the discrepancy

All material facts were fully disclosed

Additions are made on an estimated basis under certain conditions

Additionally, if a taxpayer accepts the assessment, pays the due tax, and does not litigate, penalties may sometimes be mitigated during proceedings.

Expert view

CA Aditya Sesh, Founder and Managing Director, Basiz Fund Services, said: "The law clearly separates genuine mistakes from intentional misreporting, and the difference has a significant impact. If income is missed or incorrectly reported without intent to deceive, it is treated as under-reporting, and a 50% penalty may apply to the additional tax.

If there is intent to mislead, such as hiding income, falsifying records, or claiming non-genuine expenses, it is treated as misreporting, and the penalty can go up to 200% of the tax. In simple terms:

Careless or explainable error → lower penalty

Deliberate concealment → very high penalty

With AIS and other data systems now flagging mismatches more quickly, taxpayers need to be careful not only about reporting but also about how their position is perceived.

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The key principle is: Taxpayers can plan their taxes, but must ensure proper substance, documentation, and consistency to avoid being classified as misreporting rather than underreporting. Managing Section 270A risk is now a critical part of compliance."

Why this matters for taxpayers

Section 270A, along with other provisions like Section 221 (for non-payment of tax), underscores the importance of accurate reporting and timely compliance. While minor or explainable errors may attract moderate penalties, deliberate misreporting can lead to severe financial consequences.

For taxpayers, the takeaway is clear: maintain proper documentation, ensure consistency across disclosures, and avoid aggressive or unsupported claims. With advanced data matching tools like AIS increasingly being used by tax authorities, even small discrepancies can be flagged quickly, making compliance more critical than ever.