Missed filing ITR for AY 2021–22 or 2022–23? You’ve got one last shot, here are the details

“Excel Utilities for filing updated returns in ITR-1 and ITR-2 for the AYs 2021-22 and 2022-23 as per Finance Act, 2025 is available now for filing,” the official site states.

Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 30, 2025 8:32 AM IST
Missed filing ITR for AY 2021–22 or 2022–23? You’ve got one last shot, here are the detailsThe later you file, the higher the cost. In addition to your tax dues, you must pay a percentage-based penalty

The Income Tax Department has officially enabled the filing of Updated Returns (ITR-U) for Assessment Years 2021–22 and 2022–23, giving taxpayers a chance to correct or complete past returns—but only to declare more income, not reduce tax or claim refunds.

This facility now supports both ITR-1 and ITR-2 forms through the e-filing portal and Excel-based offline utility, as confirmed by the department. “Excel Utilities for filing updated returns in ITR-1 and ITR-2 for the AYs 2021-22 and 2022-23 as per Finance Act, 2025 is available now for filing,” the official site states.

Who Can File:

  • Individuals or HUFs eligible for ITR-1 or ITR-2
  • Those who missed filing their original return
  • Those who filed but need to correct errors or disclose additional income

What Is ITR-U:
The Updated Return (Section 139(8A)) allows voluntary corrections for earlier returns—but only to declare additional income. It cannot be used to:

  • Claim or increase a refund
  • Declare a loss
  • Reduce tax liability

Deadlines:

  • You have a 48-month window from the end of the relevant assessment year:
  • AY 2021–22: File by 31 March 2026
  • AY 2022–23: File by 31 March 2027

Penalty Structure:
The later you file, the higher the cost. In addition to your tax dues, you must pay a percentage-based penalty:

Filed within 12 months: 25% additional tax

  • 13–24 months: 50%
  • 25–36 months: 60%
  • 37–48 months: 70%

How to File:

  • Access the e-filing portal
  • Login/Register using PAN credentials
  • Download Excel Utility (if filing offline)
  • Choose “Updated Return” under Section 139(8A)
  • Select ITR-1 or ITR-2, fill in new income details
  • State reason for updating (e.g. missed income)
  • Calculate tax and additional liability
  • Pay dues, enter Challan details
  • Submit and e-verify

Documents Needed:

  • PAN and Aadhaar
  • Original return details (if filed earlier)
  • Bank statements and relevant income proofs
  • Tax payment Challan details

Important Notes:

  • Returns must be e-verified or ITR-V must be sent to CPC Bangalore within 120 days
  • Acknowledgement will be sent via email/SMS
  • Additional tax paid is not refundable
  • The facility promotes voluntary compliance—before authorities initiate proceedings

For taxpayers who missed or misfiled their ITRs for AY 2021–22 or 2022–23, this is a critical opportunity to rectify past mistakes—but the window comes with conditions and steep penalties for delay.

Published on: Jul 30, 2025 8:32 AM IST
