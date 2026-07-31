Missing July 31 ITR deadline? Here's what happens next — and how you can still file your tax return

What if you miss the July 31 deadline?

Missing the July 31 deadline does not mean you lose the opportunity to file your return. Taxpayers can still submit a belated return for AY 2026-27.

However, late filing comes at a cost. Under Section 234F of the Income-tax Act, 1961, taxpayers may have to pay a late filing fee of up to ₹5,000. For individuals whose total income does not exceed ₹5 lakh, the maximum late fee is restricted to ₹1,000.

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A belated return can generally be filed until December 31, 2026, unless the government announces an extension.

Apart from the late filing fee, taxpayers may also have to pay interest under Section 234A if any tax remains unpaid after adjusting advance tax, Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) and other available tax credits. The interest is charged at 1% per month or part of a month from the original due date until the return is filed.

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Avoid common mistakes while filing

Even if you are filing on the last day, accuracy is just as important as timeliness.

CA Deepak Ukidave, Adjunct Faculty at K J Somaiya Institute of Management, said taxpayers rushing to meet the deadline should first ensure they have selected the correct ITR form based on their sources of income. "Select the correct assessment year and avoid minor typographical errors in details such as your PAN number, Aadhaar number, bank account number and IFSC code to make the return valid," he said.

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Ukidave also advised taxpayers to reconcile details in the Annual Information Statement (AIS), Taxpayer Information Summary (TIS) and Form 26AS with Form 16, bank statements and other financial records before filing. "Consider all items of income earned during the year. Concealment of income will attract an income tax notice and penalties. Also, don't miss the ITR filing deadline. Otherwise, it will attract a late fee and interest charges under Section 234F of the Income Tax Act," he added.

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Apart from salary income, taxpayers should ensure they have reported bank interest, fixed deposit interest, rental income, capital gains and other taxable income, wherever applicable. Those eligible to choose between the old and new tax regimes should compare their tax liability under both before filing. If any self-assessment tax is payable, it should be cleared before submitting the return.

One of the most common mistakes is selecting the wrong ITR form, which can result in the return being treated as defective. Taxpayers should also verify that their PAN, Aadhaar, bank account details, IFSC code, email address and mobile number are accurate before filing.

Before You Click 'Submit

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✓ Choose the correct ITR form ✓ Match Form 16 with AIS, TIS and Form 26AS ✓ Report all income, including bank interest and capital gains ✓ Compare old vs new tax regime ✓ Pay any pending self-assessment tax ✓ Verify PAN, Aadhaar and bank account details ✓ E-verify the return ✓ Download the ITR acknowledgement

Don't forget e-verification

Filing an ITR does not end with clicking the submit button. The return must be e-verified using Aadhaar OTP, net banking, Electronic Verification Code (EVC) or a Digital Signature Certificate (DSC). A return that is not verified is treated as incomplete.

After successful verification, taxpayers should download and save the ITR acknowledgement for future reference. With July 31, 2026 being the final due date for non-audit taxpayers, filing the return on time can help avoid unnecessary penalties, interest and compliance hassles.

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