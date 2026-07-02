My PF is tax-free: Myth or truth? Know the EPF withdrawal tax rules before you cash out

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is preparing to roll out a host of member-friendly reforms under EPFO 3.0, including a proposal to allow subscribers to withdraw their provident fund (PF) balances directly into their bank accounts through UPI. The move aims to reduce paperwork and speed up settlements.

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But as accessing PF money becomes easier, one misconception continues to persist: Is PF always tax-free?

The answer is no. While EPF enjoys significant tax benefits, not every withdrawal qualifies for tax exemption. Whether your withdrawal is tax-free depends on factors such as your years of service, the reason for withdrawal and whether you transfer or withdraw your balance after changing jobs.

The five-year rule matters

The biggest determinant of taxability is the length of continuous service.

If you withdraw your EPF balance after completing five years of continuous service, the withdrawal is completely tax-exempt. This includes your own contributions, your employer's contribution and the accumulated interest, provided the EPF account is recognised.

If you switch jobs during this period, your service with the previous employer is also counted, provided you transfer your EPF balance to the new employer instead of withdrawing it.

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However, if you withdraw before completing five years of continuous service, the tax treatment changes significantly.

When your EPF becomes taxable

Contrary to popular belief, early withdrawals are not entirely tax-free.

Your own EPF contribution remains tax-exempt because it was contributed from your taxed salary. However, the interest earned on your own contribution is taxable as "Income from Other Sources".

The employer's contribution and the interest earned on it are fully taxable and are treated as salary income.

If your withdrawal before completing five years exceeds ₹50,000, tax is deducted at source (TDS) at 10%, provided your PAN is linked. If PAN is not furnished, TDS increases to 20%.

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There is one important exception. If the amount withdrawn is below ₹50,000, no TDS is deducted. However, that does not automatically make the withdrawal tax-free. If your total taxable income exceeds the basic exemption limit, you may still have to pay income tax while filing your return.

Cases where early withdrawals remain tax-free

Not every withdrawal before five years attracts tax.

EPF withdrawals remain tax-exempt if employment ends because of ill health, closure of the employer's business or reasons beyond the employee's control.

Similarly, transferring your PF balance from one employer to another after changing jobs is not treated as a withdrawal and does not attract tax.

Employees whose total tax liability is nil can also submit Form 15G or Form 15H to avoid TDS, subject to eligibility.

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Full withdrawal versus partial withdrawal

EPFO allows full withdrawal only under specific circumstances.

Subscribers can withdraw the entire balance after retirement at 55 years, while up to 90% of the corpus can be withdrawn one year before retirement after attaining 54 years.

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Employees who lose their jobs can withdraw 75% of the balance after one month of unemployment and the remaining amount after two months if they continue to remain unemployed.

Partial withdrawals are also permitted during employment for specific purposes such as medical treatment, higher education, marriage, purchase or construction of a house, home loan repayment and home renovation, subject to prescribed conditions.

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The bottom line

The belief that "PF is always tax-free" is only partly true.

For most long-term salaried employees who complete at least five years of continuous service or transfer their PF while changing jobs, EPF withdrawals remain fully exempt from tax.

However, employees who withdraw their PF prematurely without qualifying under the specified exemptions may end up paying tax and, in many cases, face TDS as well.

With EPFO making withdrawals faster through digital initiatives like UPI-based settlements, understanding these tax rules becomes just as important as knowing how to access the money. A faster withdrawal process should not encourage premature withdrawals that could reduce retirement savings and trigger avoidable tax liabilities.

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