New Income-Tax Bill 2025: Lumpsum withdrawal tax relief, new rules for early exits in UPS, NPS

The Lok Sabha on Monday, August 11, approved the updated Income-Tax (No. 2) Bill, 2025, a landmark move to replace the Income-Tax Act, 1961, in force for over sixty years. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the revised draft after withdrawing an earlier version tabled this year. The new Bill reflects the bulk of the 285 recommendations submitted by a Parliamentary Select Committee. Among its key features are expanded tax concessions for pensioners and for subscribers to the National Pension System (NPS) and Unified Pension Scheme (UPS). Designed to streamline the tax code, cut down on disputes, and modernise compliance mechanisms, the legislation now awaits debate in the Rajya Sabha.

The primary aim of the legislation is to align the tax treatment of the recently launched Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) with that of the National Pension System (NPS). It also includes provisions for certain direct tax benefits to public investment funds from Saudi Arabia.

Income tax exemptions for UPS

Under the Bill, payments from the NPS Trust to a UPS subscriber—up to 60% of the total corpus—will be exempt from income tax when received at the time of superannuation, voluntary retirement, or retirement. The exemption applies to amounts specified in the January 24, 2025, notification issued by the Department of Financial Services.

This change implements the government’s earlier announcement that all tax benefits available under NPS would also apply to UPS, effective from April 1, 2025. Post-enactment, a UPS subscriber can withdraw up to 60% of their accumulated pension corpus tax-free upon retirement, with the remainder used to purchase an annuity.

However, any amount received from the scheme before superannuation, voluntary retirement, or retirement will be treated as taxable income in the year it is withdrawn. This applies both to the subscriber and to their nominee.

Amit Maheshwari, Tax Partner at AKM Global, said the measure is “a central feature of the Bill” and is designed to enhance the attractiveness of UPS. “The Bill aligns tax laws with pension reforms, international investment agreements, and procedural clarifications. It grants exemptions for specific payouts, making the new pension system more appealing for subscribers,” he noted.

According to the law, a lump-sum payment at retirement will be allowed at 10% of monthly emoluments (basic pay plus dearness allowance) for every six months of qualifying service, without reducing the assured pension payout.

CA Mohit Gupta explained the broader tax treatment: if a subscriber has claimed deductions under Section 80CCD(1), (1B), or (2), then the entire amount withdrawn before qualifying retirement conditions—along with accrued income—will be considered taxable in the year of receipt.

Other changes

Retirement Benefit Accounts: The Bill proposes a new framework for “retirement benefit accounts” to be maintained by approved funds. Withdrawals at retirement from such accounts will be exempt from tax if they meet prescribed conditions. This aims to promote structured retirement savings.

Clarity on Family Pension: The current deduction for family pension remains unchanged—allowing one-third of the pension or Rs 15,000, whichever is lower, to be deducted from taxable income. This applies to pensions paid to the spouse or dependents of a deceased employee.

Partial Withdrawals: Specific provisions will now govern the tax treatment of partial withdrawals from pension schemes before maturity. The move is intended to reduce disputes and provide certainty for taxpayers.

Objective impact

The Finance Ministry said the pension-related provisions are intended to create uniformity across different pension schemes, reduce legal ambiguity, and give retirees greater certainty about post-retirement income. Aligning UPS and NPS tax rules is expected to ensure a level playing field and boost confidence in the newly launched system.

Alongside pension reforms, the Bill also contains measures granting certain direct tax benefits to public investment funds from Saudi Arabia, reflecting ongoing efforts to strengthen bilateral investment relations.

The legislation marks a significant shift in pension taxation policy, offering retirees more clarity while safeguarding tax revenue from premature withdrawals. If approved by the President, the changes will take effect from the current financial year.