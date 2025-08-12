New Income Tax Bill 2025 tightens rules on digital access during search operations

The revised Income Tax Bill, passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday, introduces sweeping updates to Section 132 of the Income Tax Act, granting tax authorities explicit powers to access digital records — but strictly within the scope of authorised search and seizure operations. The amendment equips the Income Tax Department with advanced digital tools and forensic expertise to track concealed assets in the digital economy. Officials will now be able to access a broad range of electronic data, including emails, cloud storage, social media accounts, digital wallets, and cryptocurrency holdings. These powers can only be exercised during sanctioned searches, and in cases where taxpayers refuse to provide access credentials.

Previously, the Income-tax Act, 1961, contained no explicit provisions for such access, as many of these digital platforms either did not exist or were in limited use. The new framework allows investigators to bypass security features like passwords and encryption if cooperation is withheld, addressing gaps that have been exploited for tax evasion in the digital space.

The move is intended to modernise enforcement capabilities in step with the rapid digitisation of financial activity. By enabling targeted retrieval of electronic evidence, authorities aim to curb the concealment of income and unreported digital assets, including cryptocurrencies and virtual accounts.

Ravi Agarwal, Chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), had earlier stressed that these powers are narrowly defined: “This is strictly restricted to search and seizure operations where taxpayers refuse to share information, and is not aimed at snooping on ordinary taxpayers.”

The reassurance comes amid concerns over possible overreach, with the government emphasising that compliant taxpayers will not be compromised.

This legislative shift is part of a broader strategy to strengthen tax compliance and adapt to evolving economic realities. By explicitly covering digital records under search powers, the revised Section 132 closes long-standing loopholes that have allowed certain taxpayers to obscure assets through technology.

In the broader context, these amendments come as part of a strategy to enhance tax compliance and enforcement in an increasingly digitalised economy. The revised Section 132 is expected to support more effective investigation procedures, while also reassuring the public of their privacy rights. As digitalisation continues to evolve, the Income Tax Department's enhanced capabilities aim to ensure that the infrastructure keeps pace with technological advancements and the complexities of modern financial systems. This development underscores the government's commitment to modernising tax enforcement mechanisms and adapting to the challenges posed by digital transactions.

Tax officials say the changes will improve the effectiveness of investigations and create a level playing field in the era of digital transactions. The government hopes the enhanced framework will bolster transparency, reinforce public trust in the tax system, and ensure equitable tax contribution across all sectors of the economy.