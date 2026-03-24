New Income Tax Rules 2026: What changes from April 1, 2026, for salaried taxpayers; how tax filing will change

New Income Tax Rules 2026: Starting April 1, 2026, India will move to a new tax framework with the implementation of the Income Tax Act, 2025 and Income Tax Rules, 2026, replacing the decades-old Income Tax Act, 1961. While the new law introduces several changes for salaried taxpayers, experts say the most important impact will be on the tax filing process, reporting requirements, and documentation, as the government moves towards a more automated and compliance-driven system.

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However, taxpayers filing returns in 2026 should note that there will be no confusion for the current filing cycle. Income earned during FY 2025-26 (April 1, 2025 to March 31, 2026) will continue to be governed by the Income Tax Act, 1961, and the return will be filed in Assessment Year 2026-27 under the existing rules.

The new Income Tax Act, 2025, will apply only to income earned from FY 2026-27 onwards, ensuring a clean transition without overlap between the two laws. Tax experts say any changes introduced through the Finance Bill 2026 under the existing Act will be applicable for the return filing in 2026.

Tax filing after April 1

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has notified the Income Tax Rules, 2026, which bring major changes to how salary income, allowances, deductions, and perquisites will be reported.

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Under the new system, the tax department is moving towards pre-filled and automated returns, where most income details will be captured directly from employers, banks, and financial institutions. This means salaried taxpayers will have less manual entry but higher responsibility to verify the information.

Reporting formats are also expected to change. Existing documents such as Form 16 and Form 26AS are likely to be replaced with revised forms under the new framework, aimed at simplifying filing while increasing transparency.

Experts say the new system will reduce errors but also make it harder to claim deductions without proper documentation, as mismatches may be flagged automatically.

Stricter documentation for HRA, deductions and allowances

The new rules introduce tighter disclosure norms for exemptions and deductions commonly used by salaried taxpayers.

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Employees claiming House Rent Allowance (HRA) may have to provide more detailed information, including landlord details and supporting documents, as the tax department strengthens verification systems.

Allowance limits are also being revised. The children’s education allowance is proposed to increase to ₹3,000 per month per child, while hostel allowance may go up to ₹9,000 per month per child. Meal vouchers up to ₹200 per meal are expected to remain tax-free, subject to conditions.

In addition, more cities may qualify for the 50 percent HRA exemption category, which was earlier limited to metro cities, potentially increasing the tax-free portion of salary for some employees.

Salary structure changes

Another change that could impact tax filing is the implementation of labour code rules requiring that basic salary should be at least 50 percent of total cost-to-company (CTC).

This change may increase provident fund and gratuity contributions, which could alter taxable income and deductions for salaried employees. As a result, taxpayers may need to review salary break-ups carefully while filing returns under the new system.

PAN rules, reporting norms and compliance tightened

The new rules also propose stricter PAN application requirements, with additional documents needed for verification. PAN quoting limits for certain financial transactions are expected to be expanded, allowing the tax department to track income more accurately.

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Overall, the Income Tax Rules, 2026 signal a shift towards a fully digital, automated and compliance-heavy tax filing process, where salaried taxpayers will need to keep proper records, verify pre-filled data carefully, and ensure all exemptions are backed by documentation once the new law takes effect from April 1, 2026.