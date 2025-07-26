New tax rules: What Form 10-IEA means for those rejecting India’s default tax regime

Switching to the old tax regime this year? You’ll need Form 10-IEA—a new requirement from the Central Board of Direct Taxes for individuals or HUFs with business income who want to opt out of the default new regime.
Since FY 2024-25, the new tax regime is the default, meaning anyone wishing to continue under the old system must actively file Form 10-IEA before the 15th September 2025 deadline. Missing this filing means automatic enrollment into the new regime.
Tax experts explain that Form 10-IEA is mandatory for taxpayers with business or professional income, particularly those filing under ITR-3 or ITR-4. This option can only be exercised once in a lifetime unless the taxpayer discontinues their business.
Earlier, Form 10-IE served a similar function. But now, with the default regime flipped, Form 10-IEA is the new gateway to the old structure. The form requires details like PAN, assessment year, business status, IFSC units (if any), and a formal declaration.
Who doesn’t need Form 10-IEA?
Salaried individuals not involved in business or profession can simply tick the “opt out of new regime” checkbox directly in their ITR forms—no need for Form 10-IEA.
How to File Form 10-IEA Online:
The acknowledgement number from Form 10-IEA must be mentioned in your tax return. Without it, your old regime status may not be recognized.
Form 10-IEA is available only online and must be submitted before the ITR due date. Once verified, your tax regime selection becomes binding—especially for business income taxpayers.