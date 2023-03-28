PAN-Aadhaar linking status: Here's how to check PAN-Aadhaar link status online

PAN-Aadhaar link check status: The last date to link Permanent Account Number (PAN) card and the Aadhaar card is inching closer. The last date to link the PAN card and Aadhaar card is March 31, 2023. All unlinked PAN cards shall become inoperative from April 1, 2023. The Income Tax Department said in a tweet, "Last date to link your PAN and Aadhaar is approaching soon! As per IT Act, 1961, it is mandatory for all PAN holders, who do not fall under the exempt category, to link their PAN with their Aadhaar before 31.3.2023. From 1.4.2023, the unlinked PAN shall become inoperative. Please link today!"

Every person who is eligible to have an Aadhaar card and also has a PAN card must link both these cards by March 31, as per Section 139AA of the Income Tax Act 1961. Taxpayers can check their PAN-Aadhaar linking status by either visiting the Income Tax e-filing portal and by SMS.

Here’s how to check PAN-Aadhaar linking status online

Step 1: Visit the Income Tax e-filing portal.

Step 2: Click the ‘Quick Links’ option on homepage. Following this, select ‘Aadhaar status.’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a page having two fields for entering PAN and Aadhaar numbers.

Step 4: Following this, the server checks the PAN-Aadhaar link status and a pop-up message will be displayed.

Step 5: The message will say, “Your PAN is already linked to given Aadhaar,” if both the cards are linked.

Step 6: In case your PAN and Aadhaar cards are not linked, the message will say, “PAN not linked with Aadhaar. Please click on ‘Link Aadhaar’ to link your Aadhaar with PAN.”

Step 7: If the link is in progress, the taxpayer will see this on their window, “Your Aadhaar-PAN linking request has been sent to UIDAI for validation. Please check the status later by clicking on ‘Link Aadhaar Status’ link on Home Page.”

Here’s how to check PAN-Aadhaar linking status via SMS

The Income Tax department has also given the option to check the PAN-Aadhaar linking status through SMS. For this, taxpayers have to send an SMS to 567678 or 56161. The message will read, “Aadhaar is already associated with PAN in ITD Database,” if both cards are linked.

If the PAN and Aadhaar cards are not linked, then the message will say, “Your Aadhaar is not associated with PAN in ITD Database. Thank you for using our services.”

