'₹87 lakh Porsche, ₹3.13 crore bill': Analyst says India’s tax regime crushes ambition

An ₹87 lakh Porsche morphing into a ₹3.13 crore burden isn’t just a tale of luxury—it’s a brutal expose of India’s tax regime. Financial analyst Sujay U says this isn’t about fast cars, but a system that punishes aspiration and gives little back in return.

In a LinkedIn post, Sujay U broke down how a high-end car in India becomes nearly four times its sticker price once it hits Indian soil. “First, the Indian government hits you with a basic customs duty of 125%,” he wrote. Then comes a 30% countervailing duty, a 4% additional CVD, national calamity duty, cesses, and finally, a 15% state road tax.

Advertisement

Related Articles

“All in, your ₹87 lakh Porsche is now a ₹3.13 crore liability,” he said.

But the financial blow, Sujay argued, is only half the problem. “We pay world-record taxes on cars, yet drive them on pathetic, dusty, pothole-filled roads,” he wrote. “It’s about a system that taxes your dreams until they bleed.”

The critique extends beyond imported vehicles. Even locally made cars face a 28% GST and additional cesses. “We’re told these taxes protect local manufacturers,” Sujay noted, “but where’s the protection for the citizen?”

His post resonates because the frustration cuts across income levels. “You don’t need to love Porsche to feel this,” he said. “It could be your dream bike, an EV, or a simple family car.”

Advertisement

The pattern, Sujay argues, is clear: broken infrastructure, zero road safety, and unplanned traffic systems persist—while consumers shoulder world-class taxes without receiving world-class roads or transit in return.

“The same tax monster haunts you everywhere,” he concluded. “We’re tired of watching our hard-earned money vanish into broken roads, crumbling infrastructure, and silent policymakers.”