Salary doesn't decide your tax filing: Here's what really determines whether you file ITR-1, ITR-2, ITR-3 or ITR-4

The starting point is understanding the five heads of income under the Income Tax Act—salary, house property, capital gains, profits and gains from business or profession, and income from other sources. The mix of these income streams ultimately determines which return form you should use.

Salary alone doesn't guarantee ITR-1

Income from salary includes basic pay, allowances, bonuses, commissions, taxable perquisites and pension received from a former employer. While many salaried individuals are eligible to file ITR-1, that is only if they satisfy all the prescribed conditions.

For Assessment Year (AY) 2026-27, ITR-1 can generally be used by resident individuals with taxable income of up to Rs 50 lakh, income from salary or pension, income from up to two house properties, and specified income from other sources such as bank interest. It also permits eligible long-term capital gains under Section 112A up to the prescribed limit.

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However, receiving a salary does not automatically make someone eligible for ITR-1.

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Your other income can change the form

A second income source often changes the applicable return.

For instance, if you have business or professional income from freelancing, consultancy, a proprietorship, or trading activities such as futures and options (F&O), ITR-1 is no longer applicable. Such taxpayers generally need to file ITR-3, while those opting for the presumptive taxation scheme and meeting the prescribed conditions may be eligible for ITR-4.

Similarly, capital gains can also affect return selection. While ITR-1 permits only specified long-term capital gains under Section 112A within the prescribed limit, other types of capital gains—such as those arising from the sale of property, debt funds or larger equity gains—generally require ITR-2 if there is no business income.

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ITR Form Selection Based on Income Sources (AY 2026-27)

Income Profile Applicable ITR Form (Generally) Salary/pension, up to 2 house properties, specified other income, total income up to ₹50 lakh, eligible LTCG under Section 112A ITR-1 Salary + more than 2 house properties ITR-2 Salary + capital gains (other than eligible LTCG allowed in ITR-1) ITR-2 Salary + foreign assets/income, unlisted shares, directorship, carried-forward losses ITR-2 Business or professional income (including freelancing, consultancy, proprietorship, F&O trading) ITR-3 Presumptive business/professional income under Sections 44AD, 44ADA or 44AE (subject to eligibility) ITR-4 House property + capital gains + other income (no business income) ITR-2 Business/professional income + salary, house property or capital gains ITR-3 Business under presumptive taxation + eligible salary/house property/other income ITR-4 Lottery, betting or other special-rate income (without business income) ITR-2

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New relief for homeowners

One significant change for AY 2026-27 is the expansion of ITR-1 eligibility to taxpayers earning income from up to two house properties. Earlier, the simplified return was generally available only for one house property.

However, this relaxation does not override other eligibility conditions. Taxpayers with income from more than two properties, house property losses requiring carry forward, foreign assets, certain categories of capital gains or business income will still have to opt for a different ITR form.

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The complete income profile matters

Income from other sources—including bank interest, dividend income and family pension—can usually be reported in ITR-1 if other conditions are met. But income taxable at special rates, such as lottery winnings or betting income, generally requires a different return form.

Likewise, taxpayers with total income exceeding Rs 50 lakh, foreign income or assets, directorships in companies, investments in unlisted shares or carried-forward losses may become ineligible for ITR-1 or ITR-4 even if they earn a salary.

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The key takeaway is that salary is only one part of the equation. Before selecting an ITR form, taxpayers should evaluate every source of income and the applicable eligibility conditions. Filing the correct return is essential to avoid defective return notices, processing delays and the need for revised filings.

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