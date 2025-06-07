Business Today
Smart salary tweaks unlock Rs 3.75 lakh in tax savings — even under New Tax Regime; check calculations

Big tax savings are possible—even under the no-exemptions new regime. A case study shows how a Rs 50 lakh salaried employee legally cut taxes by Rs 3.75 lakh through NPS optimisation and better investment choices.

Basudha Das
  • Updated Jun 7, 2025 11:47 AM IST
Smart salary tweaks unlock Rs 3.75 lakh in tax savings — even under New Tax Regime; check calculationsThe new tax regime offers lower slab rates but limits exemptions—yet allows key deductions like employer NPS and standard deduction.

A growing number of salaried professionals are realising that India’s new tax regime isn’t as inflexible as it seems—if approached strategically. Contrary to the common notion that the regime offers no scope for deductions or savings, a recent real-world example reveals that careful restructuring and smarter investment choices can lead to significant tax relief, without any drop in take-home pay. This example was shared by tax professional Sujit Bangar.

In this case, an individual with a Rs 50 lakh cost-to-company (CTC) managed to reduce their tax outgo by a staggering Rs 3.75 lakh through two simple actions: salary restructuring and switching investment instruments.

Rs 50 lakh CTC, but smarter split

While the CTC remained Rs 50 lakh in both cases (before and after restructuring), the taxable income saw a notable reduction thanks to one key change: the addition of an employer contribution of Rs 3.5 lakh annually to the National Pension System (NPS). This contribution was added by trimming the special allowance component of the salary. Importantly, other benefits such as provident fund (PF), house rent allowance (HRA), and other standard components remained untouched.

As a result of this tweak, the total taxable income dropped from Rs 53.25 lakh to Rs 49.75 lakh. That shift alone brought down the tax payable under the new regime from Rs 13.47 lakh (including surcharge and cess) to Rs 9.71 lakh, saving Rs 3.75 lakh.

The legal basis for this saving lies in Section 80CCD(2) of the Income Tax Act, which permits a deduction for employer contributions to NPS—up to 14% of the employee’s basic salary—even under the new tax regime. This lesser-known provision creates an opening for meaningful tax deductions, provided the salary structure is designed intelligently.

Switching investments: FDs vs Equity MFs

The second leg of the strategy involved shifting from traditional fixed deposits to equity mutual funds to reduce tax on investment returns. Here's the math:

A Rs 1 crore investment in fixed deposits (FDs) generates around Rs 7 lakh in annual interest, which is fully taxable at the individual’s slab rate—30% in this case. That results in a tax liability of Rs 2.1 lakh on the interest income alone.

In contrast, the same Rs 1 crore invested in equity mutual funds incurs long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax at just 12.5% on gains above Rs 1.25 lakh (as per Section 112A). In this case, the tax payable on Rs 7 lakh gains comes to only Rs 71,875 -- a significant reduction from the Rs 2.1 lakh tax hit on FDs.

What this means

With just two strategic changes—restructuring salary to incorporate NPS and shifting investments to tax-efficient equity MFs—the individual achieved a tax saving of Rs 3.75 lakh under the new tax regime.

This case directly busts the myth that the new regime is tax-unfriendly. It demonstrates how intelligent planning, combined with knowledge of lesser-used provisions like 80CCD(2), can unlock sizable tax benefits. Moreover, it highlights a shift in how salaried individuals and financial planners are starting to view the new tax regime—not as a roadblock to savings, but as a framework that rewards smarter financial decisions.

Section Before After Remarks
CTC Structure Rs 50L (Standard) Rs 50L (Smarter Split) Added Rs 3.5L Employer NPS, reduced Special Allowance, PF & HRA unchanged
Investment Income Rs 1 Cr in FD → Rs 7L interest Rs 1 Cr in FD → Rs 7L interest FD interest fully taxed @ 30%; no change unless reinvested
Taxable Interest vs MF FD: Rs 7L interest taxed fully MF: Rs 7L gain taxed @ 12.5% above Rs 1.25L Shift to equity MF drops tax from Rs 2.1L+ to Rs 71,875
Total Income Rs 53.25L Rs 49.75L Reduced by adding NPS contribution
Total Tax Rs 13.47L (incl. surcharge & cess) Rs 9.71L Tax saved: Rs 3.75L
Reason 1: NPS Hack Employer NPS (up to 14% of basic) deductible under New Regime (u/s 80CCD(2)) Reduced taxable income by Rs 3.5L
Reason 2: Equity MF Hack FD interest taxed at 30%; Equity LTCG taxed at 12.5% beyond Rs 1.25L Major savings through smarter investment choice
Outcome: Same Rs 50L CTC, lower taxable income and Rs 3.75L tax saved under New Tax Regime

Tax slabs under New Tax Regime in 2025

Income Tax Details - FY 2025-26 (AY 2026-27)
Relief on Rebate Rebate under Section 87A increased to Rs 60,000; no tax liability for income up to Rs 12 lakh under new regime.
What is Surcharge? Additional tax on high-income earners; rates vary based on total income slabs (not detailed here).
Tax Slabs Illustration Case-1: For income of Rs 21 lakh under the new regime, applicable tax rates progressively apply from 5% to 25%.
When Can I Opt for Old vs New Regime? Individuals can opt for either regime every financial year unless they have business/professional income (then option is limited).
Income Tax Slab Rates
FY 2019-20 to FY 2022-23		 Old regime slab rates remained mostly unchanged; new regime introduced from FY 2020-21 with concessional rates and no exemptions.
Final Word The revised new regime offers lower tax rates, higher rebates, and standard deduction—suited for those not claiming multiple exemptions.
Frequently Asked Questions Covers topics like choosing regimes, rebate eligibility, surcharge, investment deductions, and comparison illustrations.
New Tax Regime Slabs (FY 2025-26)
  • Up to Rs 4 lakh – NIL
  • Rs 4 lakh - Rs 8 lakh – 5%
  • Rs 8 lakh - Rs 12 lakh – 10%
  • Rs 12 lakh - Rs 16 lakh – 15%
  • Rs 16 lakh - Rs 20 lakh – 20%
  • Rs 20 lakh - Rs 24 lakh – 25%
  • Above Rs 24 lakh – 30%
Standard Deduction (Salaried) A standard deduction of Rs 75,000 applies, making incomes up to Rs 12.75 lakh tax-free after rebate.
ITR Filing Due Date (FY 2024-25) Extended from 31st July 2025 to 15th September 2025.

 

Published on: Jun 7, 2025 11:47 AM IST
