Tax alert: Credit card spending can invite notices — How to avoid penalties

A recent Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) ruling has highlighted a critical compliance risk for taxpayers: credit card transactions, even when made by others, can trigger tax scrutiny if not properly documented. The case underscores how inadequate filing and unclear payment trails can lead to significant tax additions — and how robust documentation can ultimately provide relief.

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Sujit Bangar, Founder of TaxBuddy, noted in a post on X that the issue began when the taxpayer, Prateek, did not file his Income Tax Return (ITR). His financial activity was subsequently picked up through the Statement of Financial Transactions (SFT) system, which tracks high-value transactions such as credit card payments.

Tax authorities flagged significant spending on his credit card and made a key assumption: since the card was linked to his Permanent Account Number (PAN), the entire expenditure was treated as his personal spending. Based on this, an addition of ₹16.6 lakh was proposed to his taxable income.

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Why this matters

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As Bangar points out, this situation is increasingly common. Credit cards are often used by family members or even for business-related expenses. However, from a tax standpoint, the card remains linked to the primary holder’s PAN. This means the first tax notice is likely to be issued to the cardholder, regardless of who actually incurred the expense.

Without proper documentation, taxpayers may struggle to prove that the spending does not belong entirely to them, leading to potential additions and disputes.

Prateek made credit card payments of ₹16.6 lakh.



Tax Officer treated the entire amount as his income.



If you repay using credit cards, here’s how to save yourself🧵👇 — Sujit Bangar (@sujit_bangar) April 24, 2026

What worked in the taxpayer’s favour

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The turning point in Prateek’s case was not a technical loophole or legal argument—but documentation. He demonstrated that the credit card was used by multiple parties, including his father, brother, partnership firms, a Hindu Undivided Family (HUF)-linked entity, and himself.

To support this, he submitted a comprehensive set of documents, including bank statements, confirmations from the actual users, income tax returns of the relevant parties, firm financials, and affidavits. These records clearly established who made the payments, the source of funds, and the purpose behind the transactions.

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ITAT’s ruling

The ITAT accepted the explanation, noting that the payments were made by multiple users and that sufficient evidence had been provided. The tribunal observed that no further documentation could reasonably be expected in such a case.

Accordingly, the entire addition of ₹16.6 lakh was deleted, granting full relief to the taxpayer.

Key takeaway

The case reinforces a simple but critical rule: in tax matters, documentation outweighs explanations. If others use your credit card, it is essential to maintain a clear audit trail—payment proofs, bank records, confirmations, and purpose documentation.

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Bangar cautions that while the ruling offers useful guidance, ITAT decisions are case-specific and can be challenged further. Taxpayers should seek professional advice before applying similar positions.

In a system increasingly driven by data analytics and transaction tracking, maintaining proper financial records is not just good practice — it is essential protection against tax disputes.