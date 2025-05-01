Tax filing schedule: July 31 is the last date to file ITR for FY 2024-25 for non-audit taxpayers

Tax filing schedule: The tax filing season has started with April 2025. For the assessment year 2025-26, the last date for filing ITRs is Thursday, 31st July 2025. This deadline applies to individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) who are not subject to audit, as well as Associations of Persons (AOPs) and Bodies of Individuals (BOIs). Filing returns on time is crucial to avoid penalties and interest on unpaid taxes, as well as to secure financial benefits such as loans and participation in government tenders.

Taxpayers who fail to meet the 31st July deadline still have the opportunity to file a belated return by 31st December 2025. However, this option comes with the imposition of penalties and interest charges.

For businesses that require an audit, the deadline for filing returns is 31st October 2025. Companies that need to file transfer pricing reports must do so by 30th November 2025. These staggered deadlines ensure that different categories of taxpayers can comply with their obligations without undue haste.

For those who may need to make corrections to their filed returns, revised returns can be submitted by 31st December 2025. Additionally, the Income Tax Department allows for the filing of updated returns as late as 31st March 2030. This provision, extending four years from the end of the assessment year, provides taxpayers with ample time to address any discrepancies or updates that may arise post-filing. This flexibility is designed to accommodate genuine cases where amendments are necessary.

ITR filing dates

For non-audit taxpayers, the final date to file an ITR generally falls on the 31st of July of the following fiscal year; the last date for filing an ITR for the upcoming fiscal year 2024-25 (assessment year 2025-26) is Thursday, July 31, 2025.

If one misses the ITR filing date, they can file a belated return by Wednesday, December 31, 2025, with penalties and interest.

> 1. Individuals / HUFs / AOPs / BOIs (not requiring audit)

Due Date: 31st July 2025 (Thursday)

Who it applies to: Most salaried individuals, pensioners, freelancers, and small taxpayers who are not subject to a tax audit.

Implication: Missing this deadline may lead to a late filing fee under Section 234F (up to Rs 5,000) and interest on any unpaid tax.

> 2. Businesses requiring audit

Due Date: 31st October 2025 (Friday)

Who it applies to: Businesses and professionals whose turnover exceeds the threshold limit (Rs 1 crore for business, Rs 50 lakh for professionals), making them liable for a tax audit under Section 44AB.

Implication: Filing after this date may attract penalties and complications in finalising accounts and audits.

> 3. Businesses requiring Transfer Pricing Audit

Due Date: 30th November 2025 (Sunday)

Who it applies to: Companies and entities that enter into international or specified domestic transactions and need to file a Transfer Pricing Report (Form 3CEB).

Implication: Delay may lead to penalties under Section 271BA and potential scrutiny by the Transfer Pricing Officer.

> 4. Revised Return

Due Date: 31st December 2025 (Wednesday)

Who it applies to: Any taxpayer who discovers an error or omission in their original return filed before the due date.

Implication: Filing a revised return allows correction of mistakes. It must be filed before the end of the assessment year or before the revised return deadline—whichever is earlier.

> 5. Belated / Late Return

Due Date: 31st December 2025 (Wednesday)

Who it applies to: Taxpayers who missed the original deadline can still file, but it will be considered belated.

Implication: Subject to late filing fees, interest, and disqualification from carrying forward certain losses (like capital or business losses).

> 6. Updated Return

Due Date: 31st March 2030 (Sunday)

Who it applies to: Taxpayers who wish to voluntarily update their return to report additional income (even if original return was not filed).

Implication: Can be filed within 2 years (initially) and now extended to 3 years, later amended to 4 years after the end of the assessment year. However, additional taxes (25–50%) apply on the extra income disclosed.

Timely ITR filing

The importance of timely ITR filing extends beyond mere compliance. It serves as significant proof of income, which can be instrumental in various financial and official applications. Whether applying for visas or participating in government tenders, documented proof of tax compliance is often a prerequisite. Furthermore, filing ITRs allows taxpayers to claim refunds on any excess taxes paid. The timely submission of returns thus has both compliance and financial benefits.

The clear demarcation of deadlines for different taxpayer categories underscores the government's effort to streamline tax compliance. By understanding the deadlines and the implications of missing them, taxpayers can avoid unnecessary penalties and optimise their financial planning.