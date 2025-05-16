Tax filing season begins: Filing ITR without Form 16 is easier than you think; here's what you need

The Income Tax Department has released all income tax return (ITR) forms for the assessment year 2025–26. However, salaried individuals may need to wait until mid-June to submit their returns.

This delay is due to the fact that employers typically issue Form 16 around this time. Form 16 is an essential document for salaried taxpayers as it provides details of salary income and tax deducted at source (TDS). Without Form 16, accurately filing a return becomes challenging.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Employers generate Form 16 directly from the TRACES portal of the Income Tax Department, ensuring its reliability. The form includes digitized information on an employee's salary, deductions, and TDS. After June 15, employers usually provide a digital copy of Form 16, allowing salaried employees to file their returns for AY 2025-26 (FY 2024-25).

Nevertheless, there are alternative methods available for filing Income Tax Returns even without Form 16.

Here are some of the ways to file your ITR

Form 16 is specifically designed for individuals receiving a salary. Freelancers and self-employed taxpayers are advised to acquire income certificates instead.

If you don't have Form 16 or your Form 16 is delayed, you can utilise your salary slips for reviewing your earnings, Form 26AS for confirming TDS details, and the Annual Information Statement (AIS) for a comprehensive financial overview.

Advertisement

Bank statements are also useful for monitoring income and tax deductions. Prior to filing, ensure that the information in Form 26AS and AIS align to prevent any discrepancies

Below are alternative documents that taxpayers can utilise in such cases:

Salary slips and bank statements

Evidence of house rent and leave travel allowances

TDS certificate provided by the bank

Certificates showcasing home and education loan payments

Proof of investments that qualify for deductions

Form 26AS

You can file your income tax return for free using the official e-filing portal of the Income Tax Department. The platform does not require you to upload Form 16, and there are no charges involved.

After logging in, you’ll be guided through the process—starting with selecting the applicable tax regime and ITR form. Key financial details such as your income, deductions, and TDS are auto-filled based on available records.

Advertisement

However, it's crucial to cross-check this information with your Form 16 to ensure accuracy.

If you have income from multiple sources or are unsure about filing on your own, it’s best to consult a tax expert—ideally a Chartered Accountant—for professional guidance.