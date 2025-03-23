Tax filing tips: ITR-1 and ITR-4 simplify taxes for many, but don’t follow blindly. Check key exceptions

Tax season can feel like a maze, especially with the alphabet soup of ITR forms on offer. But filing your Income Tax Return (ITR) right and on time isn’t just a civic duty; it’s a shield against future legal trouble. As the 2024-25 financial year nears its end for individuals and non-audit cases, understanding which form applies to you is crucial. Two of the most commonly used ones — ITR-1 (Sahaj) and ITR-4 (Sugam) — are designed for ease but come with distinct eligibility rules.
Understanding ITR-1 (Sahaj)
How much tax do I have to pay? Calculate now
This form is tailored for resident individuals earning up to ₹50 lakh annually from straightforward income sources:
You can also club the income of your spouse or minor child—provided their income falls under these same categories.
Who should avoid ITR-1
You cannot file ITR-1 if you fall into any of the following categories:
When to use ITR-4 (Sugam)
ITR-4 is ideal for individuals, HUFs, and firms (excluding LLPs) who opt for the presumptive taxation scheme:
Clubbed income is allowed, provided it fits within these categories.
Who cannot file ITR-4
Like ITR-1, you’re ineligible if:
If your accounts are audited under sections 44AA or 44AB, ITR-4 is optional — you can opt for ITR-3 or ITR-5 instead.
Copyright©2025 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today