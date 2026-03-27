Tax harvesting before March 31: How you can cut capital gains tax outgo in next 4 days

Tax savings 2026: If you invest in shares or equity mutual funds, the days before March 31 are crucial for reducing your tax liability. With the financial year ending soon, you still have time to use tax harvesting — a strategy that allows you to lower capital gains tax legally by booking gains or losses in a planned manner. Market volatility in recent weeks has created both profits and losses in many portfolios, making this the right time for you to review your investments and act before the deadline.

Advertisement

Tax harvesting simply means selling selected investments to manage how much tax you pay on capital gains. Instead of holding all your investments passively, you can sell some of them to either use the tax-free limit on gains or to offset gains with losses. If done correctly, you can reduce your tax outgo without changing your long-term investment strategy.

Tax-gain harvesting

If your equity investments have made profits, you can use tax-gain harvesting to take advantage of the tax exemption available on long-term capital gains.

Under current rules, long-term capital gains (LTCG) from listed shares and equity mutual funds up to ₹1.25 lakh per financial year are tax-free, provided Securities Transaction Tax (STT) has been paid. Any gain above this limit is taxed at 12.5%.

Advertisement

You can sell investments where you have long-term gains up to ₹1.25 lakh, book the profit, and then reinvest the money. This way, you remain invested but still use the tax-free limit for the year. Many investors ignore this exemption and end up paying unnecessary tax later.

MUST READ: Attention taxpayers: Your salary structure may change from April 1 — Here’s why

Tax-loss harvesting

If you already have taxable gains this year, you can use tax-loss harvesting to reduce the tax you have to pay.

In this method, you sell investments that are currently in loss and use that loss to offset gains booked elsewhere in your portfolio. Short-term capital loss can be set off against both short-term and long-term gains, while long-term capital loss can be adjusted only against long-term gains. If your losses are higher than gains, you can carry them forward for up to eight years, provided you file your income-tax return on time.

Advertisement

This strategy is especially useful in volatile markets, where some stocks may be in loss even though your overall portfolio is in profit.

Why you should not wait till March 31

You must complete tax harvesting before March 31, 2026, for it to count in the current financial year. However, waiting until the last day can be risky because trades take time to settle. If the transaction is not completed in time, the tax benefit may not apply this year.

It is better to review your portfolio a few days in advance, calculate your total gains and losses, and then decide which investments to sell.

DON'T MISS: Old Tax Regime 2026: From April 1, HRA claims get stricter for taxpayers; here's how

Do not do tax harvesting blindly

While tax harvesting can save money, you should not sell investments only to save tax without thinking about your long-term goals. Selling a good investment just to reduce tax may hurt your future returns.

Before taking any step, you should check how the transaction affects your portfolio, your asset allocation, and your cash-flow needs. If the calculations are confusing, taking advice from a professional can help.

Advertisement

If you plan carefully, tax harvesting before March 31 can be one of the simplest ways for you to reduce capital gains tax while staying invested for the long term.