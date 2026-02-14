Business Today
Subscribe
WEF Davos 2026PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
personal finance
tax
The hidden tax of being Indian: why headline tax rates don’t tell the real story

The hidden tax of being Indian: why headline tax rates don’t tell the real story

Even though India’s headline tax rates look lower than those in developed economies, the real financial burden on households is often heavier. This comparison shows how limited public services and higher out-of-pocket spending create a “hidden tax” for Indian taxpayers.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Feb 14, 2026 12:55 PM IST
The hidden tax of being Indian: why headline tax rates don’t tell the real storyIndian households pay separately for schooling, medical care, insurance and even basic security after taxes are deducted, experts noted.

India’s highest personal income tax rate, at around 42–43%, appears modest when compared with developed economies such as Denmark, where it approaches 56%. But focusing only on statutory tax rates creates a misleading picture of household finances, says chartered accountant Nitin Kaushik. “On paper, Indians pay less tax. In real life, the squeeze is often worse,” he says, arguing that taxation is only the first layer of financial pressure. “The second deduction, which nobody puts on a payslip, is debt.”

Advertisement

Related Articles

In high-tax countries such as Denmark or Sweden, Kaushik notes, taxes are closely tied to public services that significantly reduce personal spending. “Healthcare doesn’t bankrupt you, education doesn’t require EMIs, and old-age security doesn’t depend on your children,” he says. These systems lower the need for precautionary savings and borrowing. In contrast, Indian households must pay separately for schooling, medical care, insurance and even basic security after taxes are deducted. “Same income, more outflow, and far less margin for error,” Kaushik adds.

This structural strain becomes most visible in India’s urban real estate markets, particularly in Bengaluru. Luxury apartments priced at Rs 2–3 crore are selling rapidly, creating the impression of a broad-based wealth boom. Kaushik disagrees. “Anyone who looks at income tax returns regularly knows most salaried buyers are not rich — they’re leveraged,” he says. According to him, banks are often more confident about borrowers’ future salaries than the borrowers themselves.

Advertisement

The result is a growing cohort of households with extremely tight cash flows. “EMIs consuming 60–70% of take-home pay are becoming common,” Kaushik says, describing a pattern of “luxury towers but fragile balance sheets.” In such cases, financial resilience is thin. “One health issue, one layoff, or one market shock — and the entire structure shakes,” he warns, adding that fear of missing out is now doing more damage than inflation.

Putting numbers to the so-called Bengaluru dream highlights the problem. With average apartment prices of ₹2.5 crore or more, a home loan at roughly 9% interest translates into a monthly EMI of about ₹2–2.2 lakh. “Roughly 42% of income goes in tax first. From what remains, a large chunk goes straight to the bank,” Kaushik explains. The paradox, he says, is that disposable income can end up being lower than that of someone earning half as much but carrying no debt.

Advertisement

This trend, Kaushik argues, reflects credit expansion rather than genuine wealth creation. India’s household debt has risen to about 40–41% of GDP. “That number didn’t increase because everyone suddenly became richer. It increased because borrowing became normalised,” he says. His advice is blunt: “Don’t get distracted by ‘sold out’ boards. A house should reduce anxiety, not multiply it. Build net worth first — don’t just build an EMI profile.”

Union Budget 2026 | Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her record 9th Union Budget on February 1. The Budget has brought relief for travellers, students, exporters and clean-energy sectors, while tightening the screws on tax non-compliance and speculative trading.
Track live Budget updates, breaking news, expert opinions and in-depth analysis only on BusinessToday.in
Published on: Feb 14, 2026 12:53 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today