The recent case involving Tamil actor Vijay, where ₹15 crore cash reportedly found at his premises led to a penalty of around ₹1.5 crore, has put the spotlight on something many taxpayers don’t fully understand: income tax penalties in India can be far steeper than expected.

According to TaxBuddy founder Sujit Bangar, most people assume penalties are small — typically around 10%. But that’s a misconception. In reality, the Income Tax Act has a detailed penalty framework, where penalties can range from 10% to as high as 200% of the tax involved, depending on what went wrong and how serious the issue is.

Advertisement

Not all mistakes are equal

Bangar explains that under Section 270A, tax defaults are divided into two categories:

Under-reporting of income: This is when you fail to report some income. The penalty here is 50% of the tax payable on that amount.

Misreporting of income: This is more serious and includes cases where incorrect information is provided deliberately. The penalty can go up to 200% of the tax payable.

This distinction is critical. If your mistake is seen as genuine, the penalty is lower. But if the tax department believes there was intent to hide or mislead, the financial impact can be severe.

Actor Vijay paid ₹1.5 crore as penalty for ₹15 crore cash found at home.



But if you get caught, you may have to pay even upto 200% penalty.



Here's all about this penalty provision that you need to know🧵👇 pic.twitter.com/vc3WGah4Rc — Sujit Bangar (@sujit_bangar) April 13, 2026

When does the 200% penalty apply?

Advertisement

The highest penalty is not for simple errors. It usually applies when there are clear signs of wrongdoing, such as:

Claiming fake expenses or bogus invoices

Not recording cash transactions

Hiding bank accounts or investments

Inflating deductions without proof

Manipulating books of accounts

In such cases, the issue moves from under-reporting to misreporting, triggering the steepest penalties.

Penalties go beyond income reporting

Bangar highlights that penalties are not limited to income disclosure. You can face penalties for several other compliance failures as well:

Not maintaining proper books of accounts → penalty up to ₹25,000

Not getting accounts audited → penalty up to ₹1.5 lakh

Failure to deduct or collect TDS/TCS → penalty equal to the amount involved

Late or incorrect TDS returns → ₹10,000 to ₹1 lakh

Advertisement

There are also strict rules around cash transactions. For example:

Accepting or repaying loans in cash above ₹20,000

Receiving cash above ₹2 lakh

In such cases, the penalty can be equal to the entire amount involved, which can be financially significant.

ALSO READ: Income Tax Dept launches TRACES 2.0 portal to simplify TDS compliance under new tax regime

It’s not just about tax

One of Bangar’s key points is that penalties are not only about how much tax you owe—they are about how you handle your compliance.

Even though the law does not explicitly use the word “intent”, in practice:

If you disclose everything clearly and have proper documents, you are safer

If your claims are unsupported or appear doubtful, the risk of higher penalties increases

This means even a small lapse can escalate if you cannot justify it properly.

ALSO READ: ITR forms updated for AY 2025-26: ITR-1, ITR-4 now allow reporting of two properties

Can penalties be avoided?

There is some relief under Section 273B, where penalties can be waived if you can prove there was a reasonable cause for the failure. However, Bangar notes that this defence is not available in serious cases like misreporting or certain search-related penalties.

Advertisement

What should you do as a taxpayer?

The takeaway is straightforward:

Report all income accurately

Maintain proper documentation and records

Avoid aggressive or doubtful claims

The Vijay case may be high-profile, but the rules apply to everyone. As Bangar explains, India’s tax penalty system is strict, layered, and increasingly enforced. For you, the safest approach is simple: be transparent, stay compliant, and ensure every claim you make can be backed by solid proof.