Which ITR form should NRIs use? Why filing ITR-1 could be a costly mistake

ITR filing 2026: Choosing the correct Income Tax Return (ITR) form is one of the most important steps for non-resident Indians (NRIs) filing tax returns in India. While many taxpayers assume that ITR-1, or Sahaj, is the default form for individuals, this is one of the biggest mistakes an NRI can make. Filing the wrong return form can result in the return being treated as defective, delay tax refunds, trigger notices from the Income Tax Department and require the taxpayer to submit a revised return.

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The Income-tax Act prescribes different ITR forms based on a taxpayer's residential status and the nature of income earned. Since NRIs have separate tax rules, they are generally not eligible to file ITR-1, even if their Indian income consists only of salary, pension or interest.

Which ITR form should NRIs use?

For most NRIs, ITR-2 is the appropriate return form. It is meant for individuals who do not have income from a business or profession but earn income from sources such as salary or pension in India, house property, capital gains from shares, mutual funds or property, and income from other sources like bank interest. NRIs with rental income from properties located in India also typically need to file ITR-2.

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If an NRI earns income from a business or profession in India, the correct form is ITR-3. This applies to individuals carrying on a proprietary business or practicing a profession in India. Using the correct form ensures that all relevant income and deductions are reported accurately.

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Why filing ITR-1 can create problems

ITR-1 is available only to resident individuals meeting specific eligibility conditions. If an NRI mistakenly files ITR-1, the return may be declared defective under Section 139(9) of the Income-tax Act. This could lead to additional compliance requirements, delays in processing refunds and possible notices from the tax department. Correcting the error may require filing a revised or fresh return, adding unnecessary time and effort.

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NRI ITR Filing Checklist for AY 2026-27

Checklist Why it matters ✅ Confirm your residential status Determine whether you qualify as an NRI under the Income-tax Act before selecting the ITR form. ✅ Keep your PAN card ready PAN is mandatory for logging into the Income Tax e-Filing portal and filing your return. ✅ Download Form 26AS and AIS Reconcile your income, TDS and other financial transactions before filing. ✅ Collect NRO/NRE bank statements Report taxable interest and other income earned in India accurately. ✅ Keep salary, pension or Form 16 details (if applicable) Required for reporting employment or pension income earned in India. ✅ Gather capital gains statements Include gains or losses from shares, mutual funds and property transactions. ✅ Keep rental income records Report rent received from properties in India and claim eligible deductions. ✅ Check DTAA eligibility If you've paid tax abroad, keep supporting documents ready to claim relief under the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA). ✅ Choose the correct ITR form Most NRIs should file ITR-2; those with business or professional income should use ITR-3. Do not use ITR-1. ✅ Complete e-verification Your ITR filing is incomplete until you e-verify it through Aadhaar OTP, net banking, a pre-validated bank account, a Demat account or by sending the signed ITR-V to CPC Bengaluru within the prescribed timeline.

Common filing mistakes NRIs should avoid

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Apart from selecting the wrong ITR form, NRIs frequently make other errors that can complicate tax compliance. These include choosing the wrong residential status, failing to reconcile income with Form 26AS and the Annual Information Statement (AIS), not reporting capital gains from shares, mutual funds or property sales, omitting rental income earned in India, and overlooking tax relief available under the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA) where applicable. Another common mistake is failing to e-verify the return after submission, without which the filing remains incomplete.

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Before filing, NRIs should review their residential status, gather all relevant documents, select the correct ITR form and complete the e-verification process. Taking these steps can help ensure faster processing, timely refunds and compliance with Indian tax laws while avoiding unnecessary notices and penalties.