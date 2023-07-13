scorecardresearch
With less than three weeks to go, over 22 million tax returns filed

With less than three weeks to go, over 22 million tax returns filed

The department of revenue had received nearly 58.3 million income tax returns last year

The department of revenue had received nearly 58.3 million income tax returns last year

The Centre is unlikely to extend the July 31 last date for filing income tax returns. 

"There is no question of an extension of the last date for submitting income tax returns, as we are keen to restore normalcy in the system. There are no glitches in the portal. Our teams are monitoring it closely," a finance ministry official said.

How much tax do I have to pay? Calculate now

The department of revenue had received nearly 58.3 million income tax returns last year.  

The surge of filing ITRs peaked on July 31, 2022 (the due date for salaried taxpayers and other non-tax audit cases), with over 7.24 million returns being filed on July 31, 2022.

Taxpayers who missed the July 31 deadline can still file their returns. However, this comes with a late fee payment. For taxpayers with a yearly income up to Rs 5 lakh, a fine of Rs 1000 is charged, while a late fee of Rs 5,000 is imposed for annual income exceeding Rs 5 lakh. 

This year, the income tax department had received over 20.2 million income tax returns until July 12, sources added.

This translates into a 20 per cent earlier filing rate so far this year over last year. 

Published on: Jul 13, 2023, 5:16 PM IST
