Expert Speaks: How first-time salary earners can become a crorepati in 10 years

I am a first-time salary earner. Can you please share some tips on how to invest my first salary and how to become a crorepati in 10 years?

-Nupur

By Abhishek Dev, co-founder and CEO, Epsilon Money.

The first salary is the best opportunity to build an investment discipline. Please plan your expenses wisely and carve out the amount that you can invest every month to make long-term wealth. With this amount you can start SIPs in well-selected Equity and Balance Funds from a long-term wealth creation objective. Your mutual fund distributor or advisor could help you select the right funds. You should also review this every year to see if there is an opportunity to increase the amount of SIP. In addition to the amount, it will also help review funds annually to see if they continue to suit your objectives. The two powerful concepts of Rupee Cost Averaging (SIP) and the Power of Compounding are the secrets to wealth creation- Start early, Invest regularly.

The crorepati plan or how to get to a wealth of Rs 1 crore should be seen in the same context. For example, if you invest Rs 45,000 per month for 10 years, and if it grows at 12 per cent annualised your total investment value of Rs 54 lakh invested over 10 years (45000*12*10) could potentially grow to Rs 1.04 crore. Similarly, Rs 33 lakh lumpsum invested today, if it can compound at 12 per cent annualised can accumulate a wealth of about Rs 1.02 crore in 10 years. So, it is all about investing in the right asset class (please contact your Adviser/mfd for asset allocation advice) being consistent and patient and avoiding the urge to time the market. Discipline plays a much bigger role in wealth creation vs perceived intelligence.

