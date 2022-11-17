SBI Video life certificate: Here is how pension holders can submit their Jeevan Pramaan document from home

SBI Video Life Certificate (Jeevan Pramaan): Pension holders who have their pension accounts with the State Bank of India (SBI) can now submit their Video Life Certificate (VLC) from home following a few easy steps. A life certificate is an important document and is submitted annually so that the pension holders can draw their monthly pension amount without any break.

With the new facility, pensioners can now submit their life certificates via video call with an SBI official using a smartphone, a tablet, or a laptop or PC using a web camera and headphones with stable internet connectivity. The new facility is easy, secure, quick, paperless, and free of cost. Pensioners, especially those who are super senior citizens or suffering health-wise, can avoid going to the bank branch to submit Life certificates.

Video Life Certificates with an ease. Now even family pensioners can avail the services via the SBI Pension Seva Mobile App or website.

Visit https://t.co/Mor15ERNpf to know more.#SBI #AmritMahotsav #PensionSeva #VideoLifeCertificate pic.twitter.com/p0gvlK7GP1 — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) November 7, 2022

Steps to follow to submit life certificates