SBI Video life certificate: Here is how pension holders can submit their Jeevan Pramaan document from home

SBI Video Life Certificate (Jeevan Pramaan): Pension holders who have their pension accounts with the State Bank of India (SBI) can now submit their Video Life Certificate (VLC) from home following a few easy steps. A life certificate is an important document and is submitted annually so that the pension holders can draw their monthly pension amount without any break.
With the new facility, pensioners can now submit their life certificates via video call with an SBI official using a smartphone, a tablet, or a laptop or PC using a web camera and headphones with stable internet connectivity. The new facility is easy, secure, quick, paperless, and free of cost. Pensioners, especially those who are super senior citizens or suffering health-wise, can avoid going to the bank branch to submit Life certificates.
Steps to follow to submit life certificates
- First and foremost, pensioners should have their pension accounts linked to Aadhaar cards.
- Pensioners need to go to the SBI PensionSeva website and click on the “VideoLC” link at the top.
- Those using the app, SBI PensionSeva mobile app, can click on the Video Life Certificate tab.
- One has to log in with the account number (pension account) and CAPTCHA (not required for mobile app), tick the checkbox for authorising Bank to use Aadhaar data for VLC, and click on the “Validate Account” button.
- The users will get an OTP on their registered mobile linked with their Aadhaar card.
- After entering the OTP, the users will be asked to confirm the mandatory certificates (self-declared) by ticking the boxes.
- After submitting all the mandatory certificates (self-declared) listed in the drop-down, one has to click on the “Proceed” button, which will take the user to the VLC landing page.
- The users have to follow the instructions given on the VLC site and allow the required permissions on the device.
- One can wait for the bank official or schedule an appointment for a future available slot. If one opts for a “schedule call” then an appointment can be booked with the SBI official by selecting a convenient date and time slot. The bank will share a confirmation and send you the appointment details via SMS and email.
- On the appointment date, the users can join the video call 5 minutes before time and set the device.
- The bank official will guide the user through the process and will take the user to the declaration page and ask them to agree to the applicable terms and conditions.
- Following that, the pensioner will have to read out the verification code in the call, and also share PAN card details.
- If the pensioner is on the mobile app, the rear camera will be switched on, automatically.
- After PAN verification, the user will be requested to hold the camera so that the face of the customer can be captured clearly. This would end the process and the user will get a completion message on the screen.
- The status of the video life certificate will be conveyed to the user by SMS on his/her’s registered mobile number.