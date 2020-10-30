12% of BSE 500 companies turn profitable in September quarter - Photos-1
Business Today


12% of BSE 500 companies turn profitable in September quarter

Currently 97 companies of BSE 500 index have declared their second quarter results. Of these, 12 saw a turnaround in their standalone profits after suffering losses in the June quarter of 2020.

Niti Kiran
