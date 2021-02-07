32% of non-food credit towards priority sector in Dec - Photos-1
Business Today
32% of non-food credit towards priority sector in Dec

Around 32.0 per cent of the non-food credit (Rs 92.5 lakh crore) as of December 2020 is towards the priority sector.
