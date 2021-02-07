32% of non-food credit towards priority sector in Dec

Businesstoday
ECONOMY
4G internet services restored in Jammu and Kashmir
Tax disputes worth Rs 97,000 crore come for settlement under new amnesty scheme
PM SVANidhi scheme: Zomato sign MoU to take street food vendors' businesses online
RBI predicts 26% economic growth in first half of FY22
Employee unions, political parties protest RINL privatisation
CORPORATE
How Future Retail is at JioMart's mercy
Vested Finance raises $3.6 million in seed funding round
M&M Q3 results: Net profit zooms 250% to Rs 704 crore, revenue up 11%
PhonePe gives $200 million worth shares to 2,200 employees
Hero MotoCorp Q3 profit rises 14% to Rs 1,029 crore
MARKETS
GameStop shares rally after Robinhood ends trading curbs
Sensex, Nifty close at record highs; clock 9% weekly gain on Budget rally
Sensex closes above 50,000-mark for third session: Top gainers in trade today
ITC share hits 52-week high, rises 15% in five sessions
Hero MotoCorp share hits 52-week high post Q3 earnings
MONEY
MPC meet: What RBI's policy stance means for debt mutual fund investors
Occupy Dalal Street? Why you cant pull off a GameStop in India
BT Insight: Simplicity, liquidity key features of IRDA's Saral Pension Yojana
Taxpayers' Budget 2021 wishlist: COVID exemptions, standard capital gains rates and more
Budget 2021: Expect 'wild card entry' on NRI residential status
INDUSTRY
18,000 bank branches to be under CTS by Sep, says RBI
SBI to charge customers for failed ATM transactions; Here's all you need to know
Aviation sector showing positive signs but still in eye of storm: Airbus India president
Fuel prices increased further; petrol, diesel prices raised by 30 paise
Delhi aims to set up EV charging station in every 3km distance: Transport minister
TECH
Huawei Mate X2 launch soon: Specs, launch date, features, price, and what we know so far
Is Realme X7 Pro worth buying for Rs 29,999? Review in 5 points
Motorola Ibiza with 6GB RAM spotted on Geekbench
Apple Watch anniversary gift by wife helped, potentially saving the life of 58-year old man
Realme Watch 2 Pro leaked specifications hint at another affordable smartwatch
OPINION
Budget 2021 strikes right balance to boost growth, improve infrastructure
Budget 2021: Healthcare gets biggest boost, but some expectations remain unmet
Business and investment not gambling, need long-term focus: Sridhar Vembu
Union Budget 2021: A budget after pandemic - like never before
What does Union Budget 2021 offer the common man?
PHOTOS
Best money tracking apps to manage your finances in 2021
32% of non-food credit towards priority sector in Dec
Merchandise exports rise 5.4% to $27.2 billion in January
All you need to know about Amazon's new CEO Andy Jassy
Rihanna's farmers protest tweet draws global attention
VIDEOS
02:47
Biden says 'America is back', can face competitors like China
02:48
BigBasket's revenue jumps 36%; US reacts to new farm bills
02:08
Pfizer vaccine withdraws application for emergency use in India
02:25
Internet ban hits locals' livelihood at Singhu border
03:20
Greta Thunberg shares 'toolkit' to support farmers' protest
MAGAZINE
February 7, 2021
January 24, 2021
January 10, 2021
December 27, 2020
December 13, 2020
32% of non-food credit towards priority sector in Dec
Around 32.0 per cent of the non-food credit (Rs 92.5 lakh crore) as of December 2020 is towards the priority sector.
Merchandise exports rise 5.4% to $27.2 billion in January
Which scheme has received how much allocation in Budget 2021?
Eight core sectors output growth remain in negative trajectory
Budget 2021: 9 top takeaways from FM's speech
India's FY21 fiscal deficit estimated at 6-9% of GDP
Auto sales see uptick in January; Maruti Suzuki leads the pack
Domestic natural gas production declines 15.9% during 9M-FY21
Indian stock exchanges ranked 9th globally in number of IPOs in 2020
