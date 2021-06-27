8 core industries' output rises by 56% in April - Photos-1
Business Today
Loading...

8 core industries' output rises by 56% in April

Monthly coal production (weight: 10.33 per cent) decreased 46 per cent in April 2021 compared to March 2021, while year on year basis production increased by 9.5 per cent in April 2021.
ADVERTISEMENT
 

BT NEWSFLICKS

more
Indian Railways carried 114,870 thousand tonnes of freight in May 2021
Indian Railways carried 114,870 thousand tonnes of freight in May 2021
Auto sales register degrowth in May 2021
Auto sales register degrowth in May 2021
Per capita consumption expenditure regresses by 3 years
Per capita consumption expenditure regresses by 3 years
Cargo traffic rises 445.3% to 2.6 lakh tonne in April
Cargo traffic rises 445.3% to 2.6 lakh tonne in April
India's foodgrain output rises 2.7% to record 305.4 MT in FY21
India's foodgrain output rises 2.7% to record 305.4 MT in FY21
Exports up 67.4%, imports up 68.5% in May 2021
Exports up 67.4%, imports up 68.5% in May 2021
Fiscal deficit beats revised estimate at 9.23% of GDP
Fiscal deficit beats revised estimate at 9.23% of GDP
Wholesale NPAs to decline during FY21
Wholesale NPAs to decline during FY21