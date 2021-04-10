A peek into India's external assets and liabilities

Businesstoday
ECONOMY
Ranchi-based dairy start-up Puresh Daily raises Rs 1.2 cr seed fund
COVID-19 surge halves customer footfall at retail
Maharashtra got 1.10 cr COVID vaccine doses, to receive 1,121 ventilators: Javadekar
Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, 3 other states account for 72% of India's active COVID-19 cases
Dealers shut petrol pumps in Rajasthan over demand to end VAT on fuel
CORPORATE
Amazon warehouse workers in Alabama vote against unionisation
Saudi Aramco inks $12.4 billion deal with EIG-led consortium
China regulators slap $2.75 billion fine on Alibaba for anti-monopoly violations
India Inc poised for a blockbuster Q4 earnings show
MARKETS
Shriram Properties files draft papers for Rs 800 crore IPO
Macrotech Developers IPO: Share allotment liked to be finalised next week
Macrotech Developers IPO fully subscribed on final day, retail portion booked 0.7 times
Sensex slips 154 points, Nifty falls to 14,834; Bajaj Finance, Ultratech Cement, NTPC top losers
This Jhunjhunwala stock doubled investor wealth in a year, did you miss the rally?
MONEY
Alpha in active funds matter of 6 months; futile to time the market: Morningstar
Health insurance with Rs 1 crore cover sees 35% growth amid Covid-19 fear
0% return! Debt mutual fund investors in for a shock in FY22
SBI Mutual Fund's asset base grows 35% to Rs 5 lakh cr in Q4
First time in 9 months! Equity MFs see net inflows of Rs 9,115 cr in March
INDUSTRY
56% support fast-track approvals for Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines: LocalCircles survey
Maruti Swift ends Alto's 16-year reign; emerges best-selling car in FY21
Moderna vaccine's antibodies last at least 6 months, shows study
IMF, World Bank urged to ensure timely delivery of safe COVID-19 vaccines across countries
Fuel demand contracts 9.1% in FY21; first since 1998-99
TECH
Rising cases of harassment at Google forced over 500 employees to write open letter to Sundar Pichai
OPINION
How India can beat coronavirus faster
MFIs revival: Major risks, gaps facing microfinance in India
Can regulators have simple licencing conditions for sub-scale financial companies?
How bad bank model of ARC, AMC would work to manage NPAs
Women's Day 2021: How to win against all odds
PHOTOS
A peek into India's external assets and liabilities
Tesla CEO's tweets about aliens, dad jokes and much more
Non-food bank credit grows 6.5% in Feb; food credit jumps 14%
OnePlus 9R to Vivo X60 h : Best camera smartphones under Rs 40,000
Stock market ends fiscal on a high, extends gains
VIDEOS
03:02
McDonald's to operate all 24 hrs in Mumbai
01:05
37 doctors test COVID positive at Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital
02:56
Mukesh Ambani to challenge SEBI's fine; PM on prioritisation of vaccination
19:18
Meet the Founder: Anas Rahman Junaid, Hurun India
25:04
IMF's Gita Gopinath on India's post pandemic economic recovery
MAGAZINE
April 18, 2021
April 4, 2021
March 21, 2021
March 7, 2021
February 21, 2021
International assets of India increased by $49.2 billion from September 2020 to December 2020.
FDI inflows grow by 15% during Apr-Jan 2021
New investment announcements tank in FY21
India's merchandise exports reach all-time high of $34 billion in March
India's external debt rises by $6.8 billion in Q3 FY21
Eight core sectors' output falls 4.6% in February 2021
Real estate sector sees increase in bookings in Q3FY21
