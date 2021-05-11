Air cargo traffic up 34.2% in March - Photos-1
Business Today
Loading...

Air cargo traffic up 34.2% in March

Aircraft movement increased in the month of March 2021 by 2.68% on Y-o-Y basis. 
ADVERTISEMENT
 

BT NEWSFLICKS

more
Non-food credit records lowest growth in four years
Non-food credit records lowest growth in four years
World stock markets made investors richer amid COVID-19
World stock markets made investors richer amid COVID-19
Key cities witness dip in prime residential prices in Mar 21 quarter
Key cities witness dip in prime residential prices in Mar 21 quarter
Second wave casts doubt over India's double digit GDP growth
Second wave casts doubt over India's double digit GDP growth
How has RERA fared four years since rollout
How has RERA fared four years since rollout
FY22 starts on a dull note for benchmark stock market indices
FY22 starts on a dull note for benchmark stock market indices
How much Covid-19 foreign aid has India received so far?
How much Covid-19 foreign aid has India received so far?
India Inc's foreign borrowings grow after 2 months to 24.1%
India Inc's foreign borrowings grow after 2 months to 24.1%