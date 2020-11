Domestic flight movements saw a monthly increase of 24% to 1,06,450 flights in October and a further narrowing of the year-on-year decline to 45%. Domestic flight movements have progressively increased with the government increasing permissible capacity that airlines can operate from 33% in May'20 to 60% in September'20. This was further increased to 70% on 11 November'20. International flight movements have been limited given the prevailing restrictions on their operations.





