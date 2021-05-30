Amid 2nd Covid wave, foreign trade, transport sectors show resilience - Photos-1
Amid 2nd Covid wave, foreign trade, transport sectors show resilience

Exported goods worth $30.6 billion in April 2021. These are the second highest monthly exports, only next to $34.5 billion earned through exports in March 2021.
