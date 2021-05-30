Amid 2nd Covid wave, foreign trade, transport sectors show resilience

Businesstoday
ECONOMY
Notes in circulation go up due to cautionary holding of cash amid COVID-19 pandemic: RBI
GST Council may cut tax on shipping MRO to 5% from 18% currently
Liquor sales finally revive after near washout in pandemic year
Centre does away with local trials for foreign COVID-19 vaccines to fast-track imports
COVID-19 second wave impact on Indian economy not as bad as first wave, says RBI
CORPORATE
Vijay Shekhar Sharma's Paytm eyes India's largest IPO debut in November
How effective are China's Covid-19 vaccines? New research finds the answer
Amazon senior exec Andy Jassy to take over reigns as CEO on July 5
Amazon to buy popular MGM studio for $8.45 billion as online streaming war ramps up
BPCL profit rises 7-fold to Rs 19,041.67 crore in FY21; board recommends Rs 58 per share dividend
MARKETS
This stock rose 44% in 3 months, hit 52-week high today
Paytm could pip Coal India in largest market debut ever
Cryptocurrencies slip as bounce momentum ebbs; Bitcoin slips 4% to $37,600
Cummins India stock tanks 7% on weaker than expected earnings
Pfizer share falls 3% post Q4 earnings
MONEY
Mercedes Benz launches new entry level SUV GLA at Rs 42.1-57.3 lakh
Ask Money Today: Received donations from friends and family; will it be taxable?
Small cap mutual funds gave up to 220% returns in 1 year! Should you invest?
Dependents of Covid-19 victims can claim Rs 7 lakh insurance from EPFO
COVID-specific policies see less than 50% claims settlement
INDUSTRY
Centre does away with local trials for foreign COVID-19 vaccines to fast-track imports
Zydus Cadila seeks DCGI nod for human trials of Covid-19 antibody cocktail
Concerned about safety of staff in India, says Twitter
New drug to treat Covid-19, Sotrovimab, to soon launch in India
Infosys CEO Salil Parekh's pay package jumps 45% to Rs 49 cr in FY21
TECH
OnePlus Nord CE to be launched on June 10 along with new OnePlus TV U, new TWS coming later
Xiaomi may launch Mi 11 Lite in India soon, here is what we know so far
OnePlus Nord CE 5G confirmed by Amazon India ahead of company's upcoming Summer Launch Event
Apple looking for a manager to handle alternative payments and has cryptocurrency experience
Covid-19 vaccination slots can soon be bookedthrough third-party apps
OPINION
Why e-cigarette ban in India will do more harm than good
$6 billion - the hidden cost of 90-day notice period to companies, economy
Atmanirbhar Bharat: Why business localisation is a win-win proposition for all
Enhanced business ties first step towards UK-India free trade pact
Lockdown unviable, COVID-19 vaccine the only solution; here's why
PHOTOS
What makes the lunar eclipse of May 2021 so special?
Amid 2nd Covid wave, foreign trade, transport sectors show resilience
Future of FB, Twitter in India uncertain? Here is what we know so far
India records highest ever FDI inflow in 2020-21
Cyclone Yaas: How the country is getting ready for another cyclonic storm
VIDEOS
01:47
Amazon to buy MGM studio; Zydus Cadila, TLC to launch Black fungus drug
05:19
Govt infringing on privacy by forcing new IT laws: WhatsApp to Delhi HC
03:19
Severe cyclonic storm 'Yaas' makes landfall in Odisha at a speed of 130 kmph
02:49
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast amid a COVID surge in the state
02:15
WhatsApp sues Indian govt; Moderna on COVID vaccine launch in India
MAGAZINE
May 30, 2021
May 16, 2021
May 2, 2021
April 18, 2021
April 4, 2021
Settings
Logout
Home
Photos
BT NEWSFLICKS
Amid 2nd Covid wave, foreign trade, transport sectors show resilience
Exported goods worth $30.6 billion in April 2021. These are the second highest monthly exports, only next to $34.5 billion earned through exports in March 2021.
ADVERTISEMENT
BT NEWSFLICKS
more
India records highest ever FDI inflow in 2020-21
Unemployment rate touches 14.7% in week ended May 23
Hiring activity dips by 15% in April; 26% in banking sector
FY21 investments lowest since FY05
India's merchandise exports drop 11% month-on-month in April
WPI inflation rises to 10.5% in April
Indian mutual funds' AUM hits new high of Rs 32.3 lakh crore
Auto sector recovery stalls; PV sales decline 10% in April
Advertisement
LATEST
Must Read
TECH NEWS
This stock rose 44% in 3 months, hit 52-week high today
27% of Rs 2,000 notes pulled back from circulation; printing stopped
Notes in circulation go up due to cautionary holding of cash amid COVID-19 pandemic: RBI
Bill Gates' money manager accused of workplace misconduct, creating 'culture of fear'
GST Council may cut tax on shipping MRO to 5% from 18% currently
More
Reliance Jio Prime vs Airtel, Vodafone, Idea 4G offers
Reliance Jio plans to bring 5G internet to your smartphones
Maruti Suzuki opens online booking for Baleno RS
India Inc to get 9.5 per cent salary hike this year
Five tips to get a good salary hike this year
OnePlus Nord CE to be launched on June 10 along with new OnePlus TV U, new TWS coming later
OnePlus Nord CE 5G confirmed by Amazon India ahead of company's upcoming Summer Launch Event
Xiaomi may launch Mi 11 Lite in India soon, here is what we know so far
Apple looking for a manager to handle alternative payments and has cryptocurrency experience
Covid-19 vaccination slots can soon be bookedthrough third-party apps
More
ECONOMY
CORPORATE
MARKETS
MONEY
INDUSTRY
TECH
OPINION
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
MAGAZINE