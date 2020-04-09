As covid-19 spreads, shoppers forced to change purchase behaviour - Photos-1
Business Today
Loading...

As covid-19 spreads, shoppers forced to change purchase behaviour

Consumers will be bearish on discretionary spends in the upcoming months. Large share of respondents intend to spend less on restaurant and movie theatre visits.
ADVERTISEMENT
 

BT NEWSFLICKS

more
Coronavirus pandemic leaves private healthcare sector in financial distress
Coronavirus pandemic leaves private healthcare sector in financial distress
How consumers changed shopping behaviour as COVID-19 swept the world
How consumers changed shopping behaviour as COVID-19 swept the world
If the world wasn't in lockdown, corona could infect billions
If the world wasn't in lockdown, corona could infect billions
The rate at which coronavirus spread across the world
The rate at which coronavirus spread across the world
Why women are more at risk to suffer job loss than men
Why women are more at risk to suffer job loss than men
Covid-19 Impact: India's GDP for 2020-21 could slump to 2-3%
Covid-19 Impact: India's GDP for 2020-21 could slump to 2-3%
Coronavirus outbreak: Who have made highest donations?
Coronavirus outbreak: Who have made highest donations?
How long can coronavirus survive on surfaces?
How long can coronavirus survive on surfaces?