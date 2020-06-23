At $51 bn, India became 9th largest recipient of FDI in 2019

Businesstoday
ECONOMY
Centre to expel half of Pakistan embassy staff for espionage
Now, India throws the gauntlet! Imports from China held up at ports since June 22
Banks sanction Rs 79,000 crore loans under Credit Guarantee scheme; Rs 35,000 crore disbursed
CBIC enables end-to-end paperless documentation for exporters
CORPORATE
Bank of Baroda posts net profit of Rs 546 crore in FY20; provisions fall 4%
McDonald's, KFC, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut see bigger orders coming from home
ICRA downgrades YES Bank's Tier II bonds rating after RBI bars interest payment
'Vaccine King' Cyrus Poonwalla's wealth grows to $15 billion amid COVID-19 pandemic
MARKETS
Sensex ends 519 points higher, Nifty at 10,471 amid strong recovery in global markets
Indian Bank share price gains 13% despite Q4 loss
Larsen & Toubro share price closes 6% higher after firm says will make industry self-reliant
GM Breweries share price rises 4% post Q4 earnings
NDTV share price rises 5% post Q4 earnings
MONEY
How helpful is "Insta Education Loan" by ICICI Bank?
PPF interest may fall to lowest since 1974 if govt cuts rates
BT Insight: Why you must care about credit score?
BT Insight: Pharma, global funds lead MF recovery; will it sustain?
No rejection of claim if your health insurance plan is 8 years old
INDUSTRY
Why IT firms are not worried about US suspension of H1-B visas
Coronavirus crisis: Railways offers full refund for tickets booked before April 14
Coronavirus treatment: Cipla to price remdesivir version under Rs 5,000
How retail companies are trying to minimise job losses
India remains 3rd largest economy in purchasing power parity; still way behind China, US
TECH
Reliance Jio Rs 222 pack comes with free Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for select existing users
OnePlus' Pete Lau confirms new affordable smartphone, will launch in India and Europe first
How to get iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, and macOS Big Sur right away
Apple AirPods 3 will get a design upgrade, to launch in early 2021
Microsoft rolls out personal version of Teams, other new features for Android and iPhone
OPINION
Sushant Singh Rajput Death: How celebrity management companies fail the not so big stars
Not made enough tax-saving investments for FY20? You can still do so; here's how
"ISA wants to solarise all un-electrified Primary Health Centers in member countries"
Post-COVID-19 Atma Nirbhar Bharat: 5 immediate reforms to make India a reliable manufacturing hub
Stock markets defy coronavirus, economic slowdown: Are bourses behaving like casino?
PHOTOS
At $51 bn, India became 9th largest recipient of FDI in 2019
Train coaches turn into isolation wards at Anand Vihar railway station
India-China standoff: How every Indian's life has a bit of China in it
How vehicle registrations declined sharply in May 2020 due to the pandemic
Coal output marginally up in May but continues to fall every year
VIDEOS
Trump suspends H-1B, other visas; Sundar Pichai supports immigrants
India Inc. on a cost-cutting spree, Tata Motors, others cut capex
Kejriwal assures Delhi, says oxygen a call away for self-isolated patients
Delhi govt begins rapid antigen tests to up testing capacity for COVID-19
WHO reports highest single-day spike; Delhi's new COVID-19 strategy
MAGAZINE
June 28, 2020
June 14, 2020
May 31, 2020
May 17, 2020
May 3, 2020
At $51 bn, India became 9th largest recipient of FDI in 2019
India ranked 12th with foreign inflows at $42 billion in 2018 which increased by $9 billion in 2019.
How vehicle registrations declined sharply in May 2020 due to the pandemic
Coal output marginally up in May but continues to fall every year
Wholesale Price Index in May 2020, slipped into deflation for the first time in 4 years
Sharpest contraction in industrial production recorded since 2011-12
How coronavirus pandemic hit investments in real estate sector
SBI reveals direct corona-hit stress in its loan portfolio
How the gems and jewellery industry in India suffered due to virus
Deposit growth in banking stable, but credit growth continues to be moderate
ECONOMY
CORPORATE
MARKETS
MONEY
INDUSTRY
TECH
OPINION
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
MAGAZINE