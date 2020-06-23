At $51 bn, India became 9th largest recipient of FDI in 2019 - Photos-1
At $51 bn, India became 9th largest recipient of FDI in 2019

India ranked 12th with foreign inflows at $42 billion in 2018 which increased by $9 billion in 2019.
